American Society of Civil Engineers, Nigeria Section Technical visit to 3rd Mainland Bridge rehabilitation works in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-R... Immediate Past President  American Society of Civil Engineers, Nigeria,  (ASCE) Engr  Rasheed Hassan; Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr  Olukorede Kesha;  Engineering Manager at China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation -  (CCECC) Andy Duan; Young Member of (ASCE)  Juliet Obiefule, during the ASCE  Nigeria Section Technical visit to 3rd Mainland Bridge rehabilitation works, in Lagos on 14/3.2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
16
L-r …President  American Society of Civil Engineers, Nigeria,  (ASCE) Engr Austin Odibi; Engineering Manager at China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation –  (CCECC) Andy Duan; immediate past  President (ASCE) Engr.  Rasheed Hassan; during the ASCE  Nigeria Section Technical visit to 3rd Mainland Bridge rehabilitation works, in Lagos on 14/3.2024.

From 2nd left … General, Secretary (ASCE)  Engr. Funmilayo Aiyenowo; immediate past President  American Society of Civil Engineers, Nigeria,  (ASCE) Engr  Rasheed Hassan; Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr  Olukorede Kesha;  Engineering Manager at China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation –  (CCECC) Andy Duan; Young Member of (ASCE)  Juliet Obiefule and others.

From 3rd left … Immediate past President  American Society of Civil Engineers, Nigeria,  (ASCE) Engr  Rasheed Hassan; Engineering Manager at China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation –  (CCECC) Andy Duan; President   (ASCE) Engr Austin Odibi and others.

L-r… General, Secretary (ASCE)  Engr. Funmilayo Aiyenowo; President   (ASCE) Engr Austin Odibi; Engineering Manager at China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation –  (CCECC) Andy Duan; immediate past President  American Society of Civil Engineers, Nigeria,  (ASCE) Engr  Rasheed Hassan; Member, ASCE  Engr. Olaitan Olurombi ; Young Member of (ASCE)  Juliet Obiefule.

L-r… Engr Eunice Odiana; Engr .Funmilayo Aiyenowo; Engr Mojisola Oyelowo; Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr  Olukorede Kesha; Engineering Manager at China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation –  (CCECC) Andy Duan;  Young Member of (ASCE)  Juliet Obiefule.

Ongoing work at 3rd Mainland Bridge Rehabilitation.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr  Olukorede Kesha; Engineering Manager at China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation –  (CCECC) Andy Duan (both) middle pose with the Engineers, during the ASCE  Nigeria Section Technical visit to 3rd Mainland Bridge rehabilitation works, in Lagos on 14/3.2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

Comments are closed.

