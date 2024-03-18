Ogun committed to alleviating economic challenges of residents –Dep. Gov Salako-Oyedele  

The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has reiterated that the state government is committed to alleviating the current economic hardship that is ongoing nationwide.

The deputy governor stated this during the Salako Annual Family Ramadan Lecture/Tafsir with the theme: ‘Principles of Community Development: The Islamic Perspectives’, held at the Ota Recreation Club, Ota, Ogun State.

Engr. Salako-Oyedele noted that the state government was not oblivious of the plight the masses are going through, noting that it is irrevocably committed to bringing succour to them with its policies.

She further stated that the state government would continue to live up to its responsibility by seeing to the welfare of its citizens, restating that during the month of Ramadan, the distribution of food items will ne made to mosques within the state as Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration’s contribution to the well-being of the people.

She informed that chief among the reliefs provided by the Ogun State government include the payment of N50,000 to students across tertiary institutions in the state; N10,000 to parents of pupils in primary and secondary schools as well as the ongoing payment of N10,000 palliatives to workers in the state.

Appreciating the efforts of those who contributed to the success of the programme, Engr Salako-Oyedele stated that the annual lecture which began in 2019, was meant as spiritual guardiance during the Holy month of Ramadan and in fulfilment of one of the tenets of Islam, which is the continuous propagation of the religion.

She charged faithful to continue to uphold the tenets of Islam and observe the Holy month of Ramadan with steadfastness praying that all supplications be accepted by the Almighty as an act of Ibadah.

In his remarks, Senator Kamaldeen Akin Odunsi, harped on unity in Aworiland, saying people should not allow politics to divide them, thereby depriving them of their right, while also advocating for employment opportunities for unemployed youths in Ota and Ogun West in general.

In his lecture, titled: ‘Principles of Community Development: The Islamic Perspectives’, Senior Special Assistant to Kwara State Governor on Community Development, Dr. Lawal Olaosebikan Olohungbebe, emphasised the importance of community development, saying a community that lacks growth can not develop.

While saying that there was a difference between community growth and community development, Dr. Olohungbebe said community development has to do with the quality of people living in that community while community growth has to do with the quantity of people living in that community.

He noted that before a community must grow economically, the process must be democratic; there must be economic empowerment, while decision-making must be made participatory and inclusive.

He, however, urged Muslims to embrace peace, love and unity, encourage corporate social responsibility, and be a cheerful giver.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers in Ota, Onitetiku of Owode Ota, HRH Oba Abdulwasiu Ogungbayi, commended the efforts of the deputy governor towards propagating Islam and the development of Awori and Ogun West in general, praying that God Almighty will grant her all her heart desires.

Also contributing, Chairman League of Imams and Alfas, Awori chapter, on behalf of the Muslim community, Imam Abdulganiu Bankole, called for more developmental projects in Awori, Ota and its environ, while saying that Muslims in Ado Odo- Ota Local Government have been deprived of many things.

