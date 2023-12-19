Champion Newspapers Limited
American Society of Civil Engineers, Nigeria int’l section, Presidential Awards, Cocktail Night held in Lagos

L-r... President, American Society of Civil Engineers   (ASCE)  Engr Austin Odibi; immediate past President   (ASCE) Engr  Rasheed Hassan; (FASE) Engr Dr. Emmanuel Adeyemo;  Engr Ajore Otinwa (FASCE) ‘; Engr Kingsley Erifeta (MASCE), all received award during the Presidential Awards & Cocktail Night held at Radisson hotel ikeja on 14/12/2023. PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Engr Aileme Unuigbe; Engr. Robbie -James Owivry; Engr Dr Mudasiru Bola; President, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)  Engr Austin Odibi, all with their awards.

L-r… Engr. Dr . Mudasiru Bola, received an award of Commendation from the President of, the American Society of Civil Engineers   (ASCE)  Engr Austin Odibi.  With them is Publicity Secretary (ASCE)  Engr. Ahmed Ayinla.

L-r ... Engr. Robbie –James Owivry (MASCE)  received an award of Commendation from the President of, the American Society of Civil Engineers   (ASCE)  Engr Austin Odibi.

L-r… Engr Aileme Unuigbe (MASCE)  Engr. Robbie -James Owivry  (MASCE) , Engr Dr . Mudasiru Bola (MASCE);  President, American Society of Civil Engineers   (ASCE)  Engr Austin Odibi; immediate past President   (ASCE) Engr  Rasheed Hassan; (FASE) Engr Dr. Emmanuel Adeyemo;  Engr Ajore Otinwa (FASCE); Engr Kingsley Erifeta (MASCE) all received Commendation award during  the Presidential Awards & Cocktail Night held at Radisson hotel ikeja on 14/12/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE  IKEANYI.

 

