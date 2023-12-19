Shaibu on surprise visit to leadership of Edo Assembly

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, Tuesday got a rousing welcome from the staff of the State House of Assembly when he paid an unscheduled private visit to the Speaker and leadership of the parliament.

It was like a home coming for the number two citizen of Edo State, who was a former member of the House and two-term Majority Leader, back-to-back.

No sooner had he stepped out to leave the complex than the staff of the Assembly trooped out in their numbers, chanting “100 percent homeboy, our next Governor” in apparent solidarity with his political aspiration.

It could also be seen as a mark of honour for the Deputy Governor whom they see as one of their own. Shaibu security details had a hectic time trying to free their principal from the surging workers before he eventually entered his car.

It was a pleasurable sight to behold as Shaibu in his usual tradition, exchanged pleasantries and extended warm handshake with virtually everybody before departing the premises.

