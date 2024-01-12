Amb Dr Ekanem Benjamin set for Manifestation 2024 “Glory and Wealth by the Spirit”

In a momentous celebration and a remarkable display of divine insight, Amb (Dr) Ekanem Benjamin, the lead pastor incharge of Manifestation Chapel Int’l Aka The Covenant Place of Answers, a respected man of God with an extraordinary Prophetic grace is set to commemorate his years of ministry via annual Anniversary in grandstyle.

This significant milestone marks his years of selfless dedication, spiritual guidance, and impactful charity work that has touched the lives of countless individuals in need.

Amb Dr Ekanem’s journey began with a deep-rooted faith that blossomed into a lifetime of exemplary service. From an early age, he displayed a profound passion for spreading the message of love, hope, and compassion. Through his unwavering commitment to his calling, he has transformed the lives of many, both within his congregation and beyond.

As a shepherd of his flock, Amb Ekanem popularly known as The Oracle has exemplified the qualities of empathy, wisdom, and genuine care for others. His sermons have inspired and uplifted his congregation, nurturing spiritual growth and fostering a sense of community. Known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life, he has provided solace, guidance, and support during times of triumph and adversity.

However, his impact extends far beyond the walls of his church. His philanthropic efforts have been instrumental in uplifting the less privileged and marginalized individuals and communities. Inspired by his deep-rooted faith and driven by an unwavering desire to make a tangible difference, he has spearheaded numerous charitable initiatives that have transformed lives.

This year’s Manifestation 2024 Anniversary is spectacularly unique amongst others with the theme Glory and Wealth By The Spirit, slated to commence from 16th – 21st January 2024. 16th, (9am), 17th & 18th (4pm), 19th, Vigil (9pm till dawn), 21st, (

Anniversary/Papa’s Birthday celebration, 9 am), at the Church Auditorium, 3, Oke Alafia Street, off Gasline bus stop, Ijoko road, sango Otta, Ogun state.

Fathers of faith in the ministry will be blessing and transforming lives on this anniversary. The likes of Archbishop John Osa-Oni, Vice President of The Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria, South West. He is coming with a fatherly Grace for acceleration.

Evang Dr Gospel Agochukwu. A man whom God has helped in ministerial work. A man of God, gifted with many parts in ministry both Apostolic and Prophetic Grace

Prophet Israel Oladele popularly known as Genesis Global, is a one man of God you can never estimate. He is a man of the word with a stupendous and brutal anointing.

The atmosphere of worship is set as the Bishop Praise Machine is charged for electrified Praise and Worship. His unique style of praise is emulating. Also ministering in songs is-

Manifestation Mass Choir, Min Queenie Ekanem, Min Willpraze, Min Isaac Sunday, among others. While Amb (Dr) Ekanem Benjamin remains the host.

