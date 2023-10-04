Alleged identity theft: Apologise to Tinubu after release of result by Chicago State University, Keyamo tells Atiku

All Progressives Party (APC) chieftain and Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Fetus Keyamo has demanded that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar should apologise to Tinubu and Nigerians after his failed attempt to humiliate the incumbent president.

He made the demand via his X handle, formerly Twitter, after Chicago State University (CSU) released the academic results of President Tinubu.

He described the journey of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate to Chicago University in a bid to expose Tinubu as fruitless.

Speaking via his social media post, Keyamo wrote: “From the responses by Chicago State University, ATIKU’s journey to Chicago and back has been a journey to nowhere, a fruitless exercise and an odyssey in self-humiliation. President Tinubu and Nigerians deserve an unreserved apology from him.”

Tinubu had supplied certificates from the Chicago State University (CSU) to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to secure eligibility to participate in the election.

Atiku then approached a United States court seeking the release of the academic records Tinubu submitted to INEC in the February 25 presidential poll.

The Chicago court on Saturday, September 30, ordered CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records for verification and in support of Atiku’s petition challenging the result of the 2023 presidential poll.

Justice Nancy Maldonado in a judgment dismissed the objection raised by Tinubuagainst Atiku’s request and expressly ordered that the CSU must submit the academic records to Atiku

After the verdict, CSU on Monday, October 2, released the academic records of Tinubu following an order of the United States of America court.

Meanwhile, The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, called on the Supreme Court of Nigeria to disqualify President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the high office of the President or compel him to resign forthwith over his alleged identity theft and certificate forgery.

HURIWA specifically said that Tinubu has no moral or legal right to continue to occupy the highest office in the land, having violated the constitution and the electoral laws of Nigeria.

This was as HURIWA called on Nigerians to rise up and reject Tinubu as their president, saying that he is a potential embarrassment and danger to Nigeria and its international reputation.

These were contained in a statement by the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, in which he said that its demand followed revelation by NewsBand Newspaper that the academic record from South-West College which President Tinubu used in gaining admission into Chicago State University (CSU) belongs to a woman.

HURIWA noted that the documents released by CSU to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023 presidential election in a US court, showed that Tinubu was enrolled as a female student with the name Bola Adekunle Tinubu.

HURIWA described the development as a shocking and shameful case of identity theft and certificate forgery, which clearly exposed Tinubu as a fraud and a liar who deceived Nigerians for decades.

The rights group also noted that President Tinubu is also accused of being involved in other criminal activities such as drug trafficking and money laundering, citing some documents purportedly obtained from the US authorities that linked him to the offences.

HURIWA therefore tasked the Supreme Court of Nigeria not to act like Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus Christ by allowing the malfeasance to be sustained, adding that the apex court has a duty to uphold justice and protect the integrity of the electoral process and the democratic values of Nigeria.

It that if Tinubu is not disqualified or made to resign, Nigerians will lose faith in their leaders and institutions, and may resort to civil disobedience and mass protests to demand accountability.