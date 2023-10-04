Contractors still working with obsolete machines on Nigerian roads–Umahi

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of works, Engr David Umahi has lamented that some contractors are still working with obsolete and old machines on Nigerian roads, the action he said, is not acceptable in his administration as the minister of works.

He said “with the number of machines on site, it is hard to get up to 50% of needed machines to carry out the project including personnel”.

The Minister who said modern machines and capable hands were required to construct quality roads in the country, stressed on the use of concrete technology for long lasting roads.

He encouraged the Directors to fill free to come to him for any suggestion or logical argument, saying that the mission of Tiniubu’s administration is to improve on the road infrastructure across the nation for the good of all.

“I am appealing to our consciences to see ourselves as people going to the same direction and pursuing the same agenda for the betterment of all. All those in the field are the same with people in the office. Services in the office is what is keeping the services in the site”

The Minister further reiterated that concrete road pavement is better, cheaper and will last longer than asphalt pavement in the construction of roads in some part of the country because of the terrain.

He stated this at a meeting with Directors of the Ministry, held for purposes of clarification on the need to use concrete pavement.

According to him, concrete is not a cast on iron but has been tested to be better than asphalt.

The Minister noted that there are a lot of advantages using concrete in road construction stressing that roads built with concrete can last for 50 years without having issues of portholes or washout.

He said “concrete roads have a longer lifespan, it can withstand heavy traffic loads, low maintenance, less affected by temperature fluctuations .

“A lot of advantages accrue to the use of concrete to construct roads, concrete roads lasts longer compared to asphalt roads reducing the need for frequent repairs and maintenance, it’s stronger and can withstand heavy traffic loads, it also has low maintenance”

Umahi maintained that “nobody is insisting that all on going road construction in the nation should be changed to concrete but that can happen under the following conditions; all roads constructed with asphalt pavement must be on concrete shoulder; alternative design on the road shoulder, no shoulder on roads with surface dressing.

In a statement signed by Lere-Adams Blessing, Director (Information)

Press & Public Relations Unit of the ministry, the Minister further said “Nobody is insisting that all ongoing jobs will be on concrete, but anyone that wants to continue with asphalt can continue under the following conditions: no shoulder on surface dressing, alternative design on shoulder all road of asphalt pavement must be on concrete shoulder”