Alleged Budget Padding: Rowdy Session as Senate Suspends Ningi for three months

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

In a desperate effort to salvage the image of the Senate from the alleged N3.7trillion padding in the 2024 budget, the Senate on Tuesday devoted its entire legislative session to wholistically deliberate on the truism of Senator Abdul Ningi’s allegations and resolved to suspend him for three months for misleading the nation in particular and the world at large.

The suspension of Senator Ningi followed the amendment of prayers by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for a 12-month suspension to the motion raised by Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan which took Senators over five hours to debate.

Recall that Ningi granted an interview on Monday last week to BBC Hausa Service, alleging that N3.7 trillion in the 2024 national budget could not be traced to any project.

After a heated debate allegation, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s additional prayer of 12 months suspension of Senator Ningi was amended through a motion by Senator Ekpeyong Asuquo representing Cross River South Senatorial District saying he should be suspended for six months.

However, Senator AbdulRahid Mallam Maidori from Jigawa amended Senator Asuquo’s motion to a three-month suspension. When it was put to a voice vote, the majority voted in favour of a three-month suspension and a letter of apology to the Senate.

In his submission on the motion, Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, expressed his frustration over the breach of his rights as a senator who had actively participated in the budgeting process.

He called for immediate action to address the issue and protect the integrity of the budgeting process and the National Assembly as an arm of government.

Olamilekan presented a full transcript of the English version of Ningi’s interview to the Senate, along with the voice recording of the interview, which was played for all senators to hear.

He argued that Ningi had not sought the facts before making such serious allegations and urged the Senate to deliberate on the matter and take appropriate action to prevent a breakdown of law and order

He explained that following the presentation of an estimated sum of N27 trillion by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday 29th of November 2023 and following debate on the appropriation Bill, the Bill was committed to the Appropriation committee.

He further noted that the Senate passed the sum of N28.7 trillion on December 30, 2023, and that the amount was assented to by the President on January 1st 2024.

Senator Adeola further argued that unknown to Senator Ningi who is a member of the Appropriation Committee, the alleged N3trillion that the project locations could not be established were captured in the first line charge /transfers to such Agencies of government whose budgets and their details are not contained in the N25trillion out of the 28.7trillion because they are statutory Agencies and their money are in the first line charge.

Such Agencies he said include Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Assembly, Judiciary, UBEC, Refund, North East Development Commission, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) etc.

Meanwhile, in his defence, Ningi had claimed that an astonishing N3.7 trillion was padded in the 2024 budget, causing an uproar among his fellow senators and sparking intense debates and discussions within the Senate chambers.

He also clarified that he had been quoted out of context in the interview due to the language barrier, as he had been interviewed in the Hausa language.

However, he did admit to hiring a consultant to review the budget, and according to the consultant’s findings, approximately N3.7 trillion could not be traced to any specific projects or locations

Consequently, the revelation of these allegations led to heated arguments and rowdy sessions in the Senate, with senators raising various points of order and rules to support their positions.

Several other senators seconded Olamilekan’s motion, expressing their concerns about the implications of Ningi’s allegations.

Joel Onowakpa, a senator from Delta South, criticized Ningi for attempting to incite the public against the government by casting aspersions on the national budget. He emphasized the need for decisive action to preserve the integrity of the budgeting process and maintain public trust.

Responding further, Ningi defended himself, stating that he never explicitly claimed that the budget was padded.

He explained that his initial statement about two budgets being in operation had been misinterpreted and manipulated. Ningi also highlighted the discrepancies in budget allocations to different senatorial districts, pointing out that some districts received significantly more funds than others.

Ningi’s defence was met with mixed reactions from the Senate. Some senators urged caution and called for a fair hearing, allowing Ningi to present his side of the story. Others, however, criticised Ningi for causing unnecessary controversy and tarnishing the image of the Senate.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio intervened, emphasizing the need for unity and stability within the Senate. He urged senators to focus on their legislative responsibilities and avoid engaging in personal attacks or divisive actions.

Akpabio highlighted the role of the media in sensationalizing issues and urged senators to work together to address the concerns raised by the allegations.

The Senate president also revealed that he had commissioned a consultant to review the budget, following a request from Ningi and another senator, Suleiman Kawu.

Akpabio expressed his disappointment with the lack of detailed information provided by the consultants and their decision to grant an interview to the BBC before presenting their findings to the Senate. He emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the budgeting process.

As the proceedings continued, tensions remained high, with senators expressing their frustrations and concerns. Some senators felt that their reputations had been unfairly tarnished by the allegations, while others called for a focus on ethical standards and professionalism within the Senate.

In his final remarks, the Senate President sustained the three-month suspension after he put the recommended prayers to a voice vote and Ningi was suspended for six months.

Akpabio also compelled Senator Suleiman Kawu to give an unreserved apology to the Senate for projecting the Senate in a bad light by misleading the general public on the budget.