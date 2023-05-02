All roads lead to Konga as Tech Week 2023 goes live

Over 150,000 devices cutting across mobile phones, laptops, desktops, tablets, printers, scanners and supplies, gaming devices and accessories, among others, are on offer at highly discounted prices as the 2023 edition of Konga Tech Week goes live today, Tuesday May 2, 2023.

Konga Tech Week, an annual promotion widely regarded as the biggest gadgets sale in the Nigerian shopping calendar, runs till Friday, May 12, 2023 online at www.konga.com and offline in every Konga store nationwide.

Feelers indicate that the wide assortment of products lined up for the promotion further justifies its status as the biggest tech sale in Nigeria. Furthermore, the management of Konga has disclosed that the competitive pricing and special deals on offer will afford individuals, students, educational institutions, corporate organizations, government establishments, bulk buyers and other Nigerians a chance to acquire genuine tech products at the best prices unmatched anywhere else in the market.

Moreover, the much-anticipated promotion will also see customers of Konga enjoy swift deliveries of their orders via Konga Now, its same day delivery engine. All products tagged Konga Now are primed for same day delivery, provided the orders are placed before 2pm Monday to Saturday.

‘‘Konga Tech Week offers a unique opportunity for virtually everyone to take advantage of the best prices unmatched in the market for a wide range of genuine devices. Also, students and educational institutions can leverage the opportunity to shop for essential back-to-school items, especially now that schools are resuming from the Easter and Eid festivities,’’ disclosed Dave Omoriege, Chief Operating Officer, Konga Group.

‘‘In addition to the price slashes, flash sales and other offers for regular shoppers, there are special deals for bulk buyers, retailers, corporate bodies and government establishments, among others. With Tech Week, there is something for everyone.’’

Meanwhile, plans are also in place to make the 2023 edition of Tech Week an unforgettable experience for shoppers. On the line-up is a variety of exciting initiatives designed to excite customers, including treasure hunts, flash sales, freebies and giveaways, bundled offers, app-only deals and special price slashes.

Konga Tech Week is set to run from Tuesday, May 2 to Friday, May 12, 2023.