Akpabio, Speaker Abbas laud PEPC verdict on presidential  poll

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has lauded the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which on Wednesday affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2023 presidential election.

Akpabio describes the Court verdict as an affirmation of the popular mandate of the Nigerian people for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as delivered at the polls in February.

The Senate President heartily congratulates President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima on the resounding affirmation of their popular mandate by the well-thought-out judgement of the Court.

Akpabio notes that the court painstakingly evaluated all the issues raised by the petitioners and delivered a clear verdict on the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He asserts that it is clear to see for dispassionate observers that despite the challenges, Nigeria’s electoral process is making a steady progress and deserves the appreciation and support of all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria.

Akpabio urges Nigerians to continue to support Tinubu government in its drive to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

“I applaud the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for upholding the victory of our President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our Vice President, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima, at the 2023 presidential polls.

“I also congratulate our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on its vindication by this well-thought-out landmark judgement.

“This judgement has expressly affirmed the popular mandate of the Nigerian people for our party the APC and its Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, freely given at the February 2023 polls.

“As the Court has painstakingly addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners, I urge all concerned to accept the judgement and join hands with the Tinubu government in its bold efforts to secure the wellbeing of our people,” Akpabio said.

.Judgment reminder of Nigerians’ confidence in President’s capacity – Group

Also, Dr Kailani Muhammad, the Director-General, Confederation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgment, affirming the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Muhammad, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, described the judgment as a reminder of the confidence of Nigerians in Tinubu’s capacity to continue to lead Nigeria towards its manifest destiny of greatness.

The PEPC, in its lead judgment read by Justice Abba Mohammed, on Wednesday in Abuja dismissed the allegation by the Labour Party and its candidate, Mr Peter Obi, that the 2023 presidential election was rigged in favour of Tinubu.

The director-general congratulated Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the APC on their victory at the PEPC.

“The judgment of the tribunal has again put a judicial seal on the mandate freely given to the president by the Nigerian people in the 2023 presidential election.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should take the affirmation of his election as a reminder of the confidence of Nigerians in his capacity to continue to lead Nigeria towards its manifest destiny of greatness,” he said.

According to him, Nigerian people have great expectations from the Agenda of the president and they should give his administration full cooperation to accomplish the goal of “Renewed Hope Agenda”

Muhammad also commended the opposition parties for using the judicial window prescribed by the constitution in seeking redress for their grievances.

He urged them to join hands with the government and the Nigerian people in the task of nation-building.

The PEPT had on Wednesday held that Obi and the LP, did not by way of credible evidence, establish their allegation that the election that held on February 25, was characterized by manifest corrupt practices. (NAN)