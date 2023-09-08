Fight on turning to Concrete, a continuous one… Umahi

Works minister David Umahi, has said that the fight on turning to the use of Concrete Technology in road construction is a continuous one.

The Minister stated this while on inspection tour of the Rehabilitation of Outstanding Section of Onitsha – Enugu Expressway under the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme – Contract

Umahi, in an interview with Journalists, gave reasons for using the concrete technology to be loaded with a whole lot of benefits, as being durable with a life span of over fifty years (50)

He said such technology can stand for these number of years before it will require maintenance more than bitumen imported into the Country that are more of sub-standard which cannot stand the number of expected years.

Umahi also said it’s cheaper to build with much local content sourced materials . In his words ” I have looked at the cost of bindal cause, the wearing costs on our roads, it is safer doing it on concrete, it’s going to be cheaper, Niger Cat are doing it that’s why I directed that the right hand side of the Enugu – Onitsha Expressway be done on concrete”.

He directed that Enugu Section lll – Port-harcout expressway by Messrs CGC Nig Ltd and the second carriage way be totally done on concrete, “we are safer on concrete in the South East and that’s what we are going to be doing” he added.

Umahi frowned at the costing of Ozalla – Isu – Onitsha and additional 3km with bridges to cost fifteen billion naira. He instructed that the work be brought back to be looked at.

” I saw the road leading to Ozalla – Isu – Onitsha, I’m very shocked that four bridges and 3km additional road is said to be costing fifteen billion, I believe strongly that there’s no other way it will cost us more than three – four billion”.

He made it known that “contractors should stay aside when budget is too expensive and budgeting process is low because it’s unhealthy for the contractor.

“What I want to do when a budget is too expensive and budgeting process is very low, the contractors can stay aside like what we are witnessing ten to fifteen years, it’s not healthy for the contractor, because he is loosing money on equipments and maintaining the work”.

“Ogbulafor – Okalagun roads because it was awarded in 2010, the whole shoulders are gone”.

Earlier, the contractor while explaining the work, said it will be completed by April 2025 and also that there was no problem of funding.