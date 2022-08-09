Akeredolu rejoices with Ngige @ 70

DAMISI OJO, Ondo

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has congratulated the Minister of Labour, Productivity and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Akeredolu hailed Ngige’s dedication and commitment to national development, nation building and service to humanity.

The Governor described the Minister as a man of uncommon resilience, dogged and reliable.

“Onwa, you have played significant roles in the medical profession, the labour community, the legislature and in Anambra State where you served your people as Governor.

“Your service and stewardship to the community, state, country and humanity have distinguished you as a patriot with unwavering passion for development and prosperity.

“Undoubtedly, yours has been 70 years of a fulfilled life of quality leadership, great accomplishment and outstanding service to humanity”, Akeredolu stressed.

The Governor prayed the Almighty God to bless Ngige with long life, good health, wisdom and prosperity as he continues to serve the Nation and Humanity.

For a better society