Two tenants nabbed for selling landlord’s landed property in Osun

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Two persons were on Monday, arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State capital, for allegedly selling their landlord’s landed property.

The accused persons— Oladosu Abdulrasaki (52) and Awodeji Okunlola (69), were faced with a four count-charge bordering on conspiracy, forcibly entry, and malicious damage.

The prosecutor, Ramani Rasaq ,told the court that the defendants and others at large conspired among themselves sometimes in May, 2022 at Dagbolu Area of Osogbo to forcefully takeover a landed property belonging to Chief Jelili Adegoke.

Ramani added that the defendants damaged some of Chief Adegoke’s properties in the house whose worth is yet to be known.

The offences committed are contrary to and punishable under Section 516 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Also contrary to and punishable under section 2 (1&2), and 4 of the State of Osun Forceful Entry and legal occupation of landed properties (Prohibition) Laws of Osun State 2019.

The defendants, however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Ajibola Ojo urged the court to grant them bail, assuring that they will not jump their bail.

In her ruling, the presiding magistrate, O.A Ayilara granted the bail of the two defendant with N250,000 and 1 surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned to 15th of August for hearing.

