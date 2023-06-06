AIFCE  Upgraded to federal college of Education 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Federal Government of Nigeria has now upgraded the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education(AIFCE) Owerri to a Federal College of Education status

This is in response to the clarion call by the people of the state to the Federal Government through the Federal ministry of education since the existence of the past administrations in the state

It could be recalled that there were four Colleges of Education which were upgraded to University status during the administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan, under the former Minister of State for Education, Prof. Viola Onwuliri.

The Colleges are Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Ondo State; took off already, Federal College of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State; Federal College of Education, Kano, Kano State; and Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

However, the take off of these colleges in their new status was halted by the out gone administration of former president Mohammadu Buhari

To perfect this development, we garthered that the Federal Ministry of Education, had in a letter signed by . U.C. Uba, on behalf of the Permanent secretary, invited the affected college to a meeting in Abuja to fine-tune the process of take off.

The letter reads “You may wish to recall that during Presidernt Goodluck Jonathan’s Administration, the following four Colleges of Education were upgraded to Federal Universities of Education”

Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Ondo State; Federal College of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State; Federal College of Education, Kano, Kano State; and Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri. Imo State.

“As you are aware, this was put on hold by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

“However, approval had been granted for the reversion of ban placed on the upgrade of

these four Federal Colleges of Education to Federal Universities of Education.

“I am therefore directed to invite you to a meeting with the Permanent Secretary.

“The meeting is scheduled to hold as follows:

Wednesday 7th June, 2023

“Venue: Permanent Secretary’s Conference Room, 1 Floor,

Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja. Time: 12.00noon

“Please accept the assurances of the Permanent Secretary’s warm regards.”