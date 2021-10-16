Champion Newspapers Limited
Agballah wins Enugu APC chairmanship election

COSMAS CHUKWU

 

Barr Ugochukwu Agballah has been elected chairman of the Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He won by a landslide during the state congress of the party held Saturday through an Option A4 system beating two other contestants.

Walter Oji, one of the contestants stepped down for Agballah while Group Captain Orji was absent the venue.

Chief Paul Omeje, another contestant came from outside the zone that the chairmanship was zoned to.

For the other positions it is expected that they would tow the line of the chairmanship contest.

Agballlah’s supporters had formed a U form queue measuring over 300 metres on either side.

The returning officer of the congress Dr Ijioma who had earlier announced the directive of the party for the congress to proceed expressed satisfaction with the process.

 

 

