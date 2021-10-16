Champion Newspapers Limited
Julius Berger-Afp’s creativity supportive of Nigeria’s quest for Design Revolution – Titi Ogufere, CEO of Design Week Lagos

.  Our identification with the 2021 Design Week Lagos, is within Julius Berger’s Sustainability Agenda, says Julius Berger – AFP

By Peter
L-R: Organizers and some Participants at the Design Week Lagos, DWL in a group photograph after their LAST Thursday’s Press Conference in Lagos. 2nd left is Sales Manager of Julius Berger-AFP, Mr. Uche Uzoewulu. 4th right is the Chief Executive of DWL, Ms Titi Ogufere with a principal stakeholder, Arc. (Mrs) Tobilola Akinwande standing next to her.
African design advocate and Chief Executive of Design Week Lagos, DWL, Ms Titi Ogufere has lauded Nigeria’s leading furniture manufacturing company, Julius Berger-AFP as being a key supporter of the country’s industrial design and manufacturing aspirations. This is coming just as the Sales Manager of AFP, Mr. Uche Uzoewulu declared the company’s enduring association with DWL design and manufacturing promotional work as sustainably deliberate.

At a press conference to commence the beginning of the 2021 edition of Design Week Lagos, Ogufere said since the establishment of the annual event, DWL has been going about delivering on its mission of “promoting creativity, innovation across disciplines, including architecture, industrial design, interior design, furniture design, graphics design and technology.” To the foregoing extent, she lauded Julius-Berger-AFP for “…your manifest support round the clock in this country’s quest for needed urgent design revolution.”

She added that, “DWL is a growing annual celebration and convening with core programmes including  a central exhibition showcasing new work from across the African continent, an Awards programme and a series of talks and lectures”

Ogufere also stated that, “…in addition to presenting new product designs, DWL’s programme scheduled to kick off October 21 through 31, 2021 will highlight and explore new pathways in manufacturing methods, illuminating ingenuity and information sharing so that a growing community of contemporary designs can better tap into history of craftsmanship and unique material knowledge across the continent.”

In his reaction, Julius Berger AFP’s Sales Manager, Uche Uzoewulu said that it is in the light of the rather developmental ambition and preparation for DWL 2021 that AFP will be participating in this edition of DWL.

“We identify with your organisation for this event and hopefully, moving forward, forthcoming events.” On this year’s attendance, Uzoewulu said, “we are attending the event to enable us to use the DWL 2021 platform to harness opportunities that are available as well as use situational dialogues with stakeholders and clients.”

He continued: “AFP, being a proud member of the Julius Berger corporate heritage, as always will be hoisting the great and excellent quality banner of its matchless pedigree, the Julius Berger standard, offering only the very best product and service quality to its customers.

He further said that “…to emphasize the point, let me say that at the DWL 2021 it will be evident why the Julius Berger-AFP has been winning accolades and significant quality awards for its renowned unique furniture designs for years. AFP looks forward to welcoming all to our pavilion at the DWL 2021”  

The theme for the 2021 design week is Design Revolution. According to the organisers, highlights of the event will include Design Kulture ExhibitionDWL 2021 Prize and a Made-By-Design documentary highlighting furniture architects and manufacture as well as interior designs in Africa.

 

 

