Again, Amusan roars back, wins Diamond League trophy in Oregon

Nigeria’s golden girl, Tobi Amusan has regained her esteem bouncing back from last month’s disappointment at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest.

With a time of 12.33 seconds, she has emerged as the winner of the hotly contested 100 m hurdles at the Diamond League in Oregon, the same place she won the title last year.

It is her third time winning. She becomes the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.

