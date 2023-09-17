Champion Newspapers Limited
Engineering Resources Academy, Closing Ceremony of two two-week internship programme held in Lagos

 Chairman Association of Professional Women   Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, (APWEN)  Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi, Founder of Engineering Resources Academy, Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona both middle during the Close  Ceremony of two two-week internship program prepares,and equips young graduates to Excel in the real-world place, organised by Engineering Resources Academy held in Lagos on 15/9/2023.  
From left: Partner Engineering Resource Academy (ERA) and Co-coordinator, Engr. Taiwo Omotoso; Special Guest, Chairman, Association of  Professional Women Engineers, Lagos Chapter, Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi, Trainee Receiving the Certificate, Mr. Yusuf Ayo Ilias and  Coordinator/ Founder, Engineering Resource Academy (ERA), Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona.

From left: Graphic Artist, Engineering  Resource Academy (ERA), Mr. Adetimehin Adeniyi; Partner ERA/Coordinator, Engr. Taiwo Omotoso; Coordinator and Founder ERA, Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona; Special guest, Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers, Lagos Chapter, Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Guest  Lecturer, Engr. Adekunle Abd’Ahmeed and Engr. Femilee Olawuyi.

From left: Partner Engineering Resource Academy (ERA) and coordinator, Engr. Taiwo Omotoso; Special Guest, Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers, Lagos Chapter, Engr. Dr.Atinuke Owolabi, Trainee Receiving the Certificate,  Mr. Phillip Anuoluwapo Samuel ,and Coordinator/ Founder, Engineering Resource Academy (ERA), Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona.

Presenting the Plaque, Partner Engineering Resource Academy (ERA) Engr. Taiwo  Omotoso (3 left), receiving Special Guest, Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers, Lagos Chapter, Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi (3right), Coordinator/ Founder, Engineering Resource Academy (ERA), Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona (2right), during the ERA Closing Ceremony and Certificate  Presentation on the 2-week Internship Training on the Field Experience in an Engineering Company in Lagos. Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

