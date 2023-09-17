Engineering Resources Academy, Closing Ceremony of two two-week internship programme held in Lagos

From left: Partner Engineering Resource Academy (ERA) and Co-coordinator, Engr. Taiwo Omotoso; Special Guest, Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers, Lagos Chapter, Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi, Trainee Receiving the Certificate, Mr. Yusuf Ayo Ilias and Coordinator/ Founder, Engineering Resource Academy (ERA), Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona.

From left: Graphic Artist, Engineering Resource Academy (ERA), Mr. Adetimehin Adeniyi; Partner ERA/Coordinator, Engr. Taiwo Omotoso; Coordinator and Founder ERA, Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona; Special guest, Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers, Lagos Chapter, Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Guest Lecturer, Engr. Adekunle Abd’Ahmeed and Engr. Femilee Olawuyi.

From left: Partner Engineering Resource Academy (ERA) and coordinator, Engr. Taiwo Omotoso; Special Guest, Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers, Lagos Chapter, Engr. Dr.Atinuke Owolabi, Trainee Receiving the Certificate, Mr. Phillip Anuoluwapo Samuel ,and Coordinator/ Founder, Engineering Resource Academy (ERA), Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona.

Presenting the Plaque, Partner Engineering Resource Academy (ERA) Engr. Taiwo Omotoso (3 left), receiving Special Guest, Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers, Lagos Chapter, Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi (3right), Coordinator/ Founder, Engineering Resource Academy (ERA), Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona (2right), during the ERA Closing Ceremony and Certificate Presentation on the 2-week Internship Training on the Field Experience in an Engineering Company in Lagos. Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

