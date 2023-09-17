Champion Newspapers Limited
Rain ravages roads in Ondo Community, residents plead for rehabilitation

A ravaged road in Ondo Community
DAMISI OJO, Akure

Torrential rainfall has washed away some roads in Akoko area of Ondo State thereby making them impassable for vehicles.

Notable among the roads that gully erosions have consumed are Irun-Ojeka, Eshe-Afin, Ikun-Ipe Akoko, Ajowa-Igasi, Eriti road presently abandoned by the Federal Interventionist Agency, Niger Delta Development Corporation(NDDC) and the Agbaluku-Imo-Arigidi deplorable portion.

The rainy season has made motorists plying the areas to be groaning in hardship as a result of the bad roads.

An Irun-Akoko community leader, Bayode Boluwade, attributed the horrible position of Akoko roads to total neglect by government particularly local governments which are responsible for opening up rural roads and its maintenances.

He noted that the bad roads were part of the factors leading to foodstuffs hike in the rural area.

He observed that vehicles conveying food crops usually complained of bad roads and charge exorbitantly on market women.

