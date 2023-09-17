School New Session Resumption: Ondo SUBEB rolls out performance plans

DAMISI OJO, Akure

As 2023/2024 academic session commences on Monday, Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, has rolled out plans to engender better performance from teachers and pupils through watertight monitoring and Quality Assurance activities of all the schools in the State.

The Director, Quality Assurance of the Board, Mr. A.B Okedusi, who disclosed this while addressing reporters on the plans put in place, said the Board conducted in-house training for all the personnel that will be involved in the Quality Assurance exercise in the new session to refresh and equip them for better performance.

According to him, Evaluation of schools by UBEC, SUBEB and Quality Assurance officers commences from the first day of the new academic session by conducting resumption monitoring to ascertain the level of preparedness of teachers and learners alike towards the new academic session. This will last for a week.

The Continuous Quality Assurance evaluation will cover not less 72 Schools that would be randomly picked across the State and to ensure effectiveness of the exercise, the 30 personnel to be involved are divided into six teams of five Staff each.

Okedusi affirmed that this strategy of Continuous Quality Assurance monitoring which is a modern method of evaluation of schools, comprises of School Self Evaluation (SSE) and External Evaluation (EE) in public schools is designed to enhance the capacity of teachers, especially their teaching methodology and their products, ie the learners, in order to improve learning and academic achievements at the basic education level.

“In line with the approved academics calendar for the new session, the Continuous Quality Assurance in the first term will cover 3 weeks starting from Monday 2nd October till 20th October 2023, while the daily Schools monitoring will be on till 15th December 2023 adding follow-up exercise will be carried out during the term to ensure compliance with policies and changes agreed upon during continuous Quality Assurance monitoring.

Commenting on the synergy between the Board and the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, the Director commended the officials of the Commission who he said always performing its oversight functions by complementing the efforts of the Board in ensuring that the high standard the State is noted for is maintained.

While commending the Board under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan for its support for the Department in carrying out its mandate of evaluation and monitoring of schools through strategic planning to ensure the desired objectives of Quality Assurance in schools are meant, Okedusi reiterated that such exercise will cover not less 50 per cent of schools within first four days of resumption.

He applauded the State Government under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu for providing the resources that enables the Board to provide critical infrastructure and teaching aids that makes teaching and learning more attractive and friendly in the State.

