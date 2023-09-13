Afrobeats star Mohbad is dead, the news was broken Tuesday evening.

Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, was confirmed dead in a tweet by an online journalist, POOJA

Also, Not Just Ok boss Ovie wrote on his X account, sharing a broken heart emoji alongside the tweet.

Rapper Olamide Gbenga also known as Olamide took to the platform to mourn him and wrote: “Damn! Mohbad”.

However, details of his death are still sketchy as of the time of this report.

Mohbad was born on June 6, 1998, and had in the past reportedly wanted to commit suicide according to his colleague Akinbiyi Abiola better known as Bella Shmurda.

