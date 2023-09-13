Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Afrobeats Star Mohbad is dead

Entertainment
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Afrobeats star Mohbad is dead, the news was broken Tuesday evening.

Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, was confirmed dead in a tweet by an online journalist, POOJA

Also, Not Just Ok boss  Ovie wrote on his X account, sharing a broken heart emoji alongside the tweet.

Rapper Olamide Gbenga also known as Olamide took to the platform to mourn him and wrote: “Damn! Mohbad”.

However, details of his death are still sketchy as of the time of this report.

Mohbad was born on June 6, 1998, and had in the past reportedly wanted to commit suicide according to his colleague Akinbiyi Abiola better known as Bella Shmurda.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10003 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

MC Day, energetic global entertainer, epitomizing high level…

The Big break moment unveils 2nd Edition Reality Show, New…

Singer Wizkid loses mum

Influencer , Host MC Day shares his Journey, challenges and…

1 of 51