Umahi Commends MTN on road construction under tax credit scheme

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Minister of Works Engr. David Umahi has commended MTN Nigeria Communication Company for its dedication to the construction of roads across the country under the Tax Credit Scheme.

The Minister said the roads constructed by the communication giant across the country were laudable and can stand the test of time.

Umahi maintained that the several construction projects handled by MTN under the Tax Credit Scheme followed government directives on quality roads in the country.

The Minister stated this while hosting the Management staff of MTN at the Ministry’s Headquarter in Abuja tuesday.

He described ‘Onitsha – Enugu dual carriage way as very busy road and if not the most important in South East for the people.

He said “I visited this road last week and I like what RCC Construction company is doing. I am very satisfied with their work, it is very impeccable measure of construction. I will be very happy if we can engage on the 2nd carriageway”

“I am appealing that you take on 3 more projects and one project that is very key to our people is Ife- Ondo road. We will be having a powerful engagement with you on how we can start this. In a matter of 10 days all issues will be resolved and all the projects will commence“

Earlier the Managing Director of MTN Nigeria and the Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola Olutokun in his remarks said “ a lot of progress has been made since we started and without your tremendous support, we wouldn’t have gotten this far. We assure you that we will be satisfactory to you and there will be no financial delay’

Karl said “ Our commitment to these tremendous projects are demonstration of our commitment to this nation and the regime with value of sustainability of our business”