AFCON : Nigeria draw 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in their first game of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast on Sunday.

Equatorial Guinea drew first blood in the 37th minute when Iban Salvador scored a well-placed shot, leaving the Super Eagles’ goalie, Stanley Nwabali, motionless.

An instant response from Nigeria following a kickoff saw Victor Osimhen head an equalising goal for Nigeria before the break.

Despite many chances, Nigeria failed to get the winning goal. Although Osimhen scored his first AFCON goal on his first appearance, he, in the 75th minute, missed a big chance.

Nigeria, in Group A, will further challenge Ivory Coast, and Guinea Bissau later in the tournament.