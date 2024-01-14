Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

AFCON : Nigeria draw 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea

Sports
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in their first game of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast on Sunday.

Equatorial Guinea drew first blood in the 37th minute when Iban Salvador scored a well-placed shot, leaving the Super Eagles’ goalie, Stanley Nwabali, motionless.

An instant response from Nigeria following a kickoff saw Victor Osimhen head an equalising goal for Nigeria before the break.

 

Despite many chances, Nigeria failed to get the winning goal. Although Osimhen scored his first AFCON goal on his first appearance, he, in the 75th minute, missed a big chance.

Nigeria, in Group A, will further challenge Ivory Coast, and Guinea Bissau later in the tournament.

Continue Reading
Editor 16950 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Côte d’Ivoire sink Guinea-Bissau ,2-0 in AFCON 2023 opening…

AFCON 2023 kicks off with spectacular opening ceremony

Unveiling of SamKay Athletics Club in Yenagoa

President Tinubu mourns Nigeria’s Global…

1 of 214