Gov Uzodimma to be sworn in for second term today

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri and Sylvester Akor, Abuja

All is now set for Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state to assume his second term of office as the executive Governor of the state on Monday, January 15, 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, said that every necessary arrangements for a successful swearing in ceremony has been put in place.

According to him, the more than 100- member committee set up by the Governor himself, to ensure the success of the occasion has been working round the clock to realize a seamless swearing in ceremony.

He said the committee chaired and co-chaired by Senator Chris Anyanwu and Chief Cosmas Iwu, Secretary to the Government of Imo state has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the occasion is truly memorable. Emelumba said, important dignitaries all over the country and beyond are expected to grace the occasion.

According to him, reports so far received across the 27 local Government Areas of the state indicate that Imo people are eager to be part of the historic event.

He further said that because the Governor has in the last four years touched on the lives of most Imo people through massive infrastructural development, youth empowerment and other programmes, the people believe that the next four of the Governor will be much better than the first tenure.

On security, Emelumba said the Governor, has put in place adequate and necessary security arrangements to ensure that the event is hitch-free.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi has congratulated the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma over his inuaguration for second tenure in office as the governor of the state, slated for today.

Umahi, who received a letter of invitation for the inuaguration in his office in Abuja, prayed for the success of the event while urging the governor to continue serving the people well.

He said “I feel elated to receive the letter of invitation to your Second Tenure Inauguration and Swearing-in Ceremonies slated for 15th January 2024. It is my pleasure, therefore, to offer my profound felicitations to you on this auspicious and historic moment of your renewed mandate as Governor of Imo State.

“I am happy that the excellent hallmarks of leadership demonstrated by your administration in the last four years are receiving a resounding appreciation by the good people of Imo State as demonstrated through their overwhelming votes to Your Excellency, during the last Governorship election in the State.

“The increasing solidarity of your State and indeed South East to the cause of the Renewed Hope administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and their unflinching support to our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) are heartwarming evidence of their common vision for a prosperous and progressive State that shines forth in the comity of States.

“I wish Your Excellency more glorious milestones as you step into the second term of your social contract with the good people of Imo State.

“Please, Your Excellency, accept always the assurances of the affectionate considerations, esteemed regards, and best wishes of my family, the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works. Once more, congratulations”.