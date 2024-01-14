Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Remain resolute in defeating insecurity, CDS charges troops

.Best tribute to fallen heroes is sustained airstrikes against terrorists – CAS

.FG poised to strengthen Nigeria’s unity – Akpabio

.Fubara assures continuous support for Army, scores self high

.As Sanwo-Olu seeks prayer, support for Armed Forces, fallen heroes

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt with agency report

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, on Sunday urged troops to remain resolute in defeating insecurity and ensuring enduring peace in the nation.

Musa made the call in Abuja in his goodwill message to the armed forces on the occasion of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said the event held annually to commemorate the unwavering commitment and heroism of servicemen and women in various military operations.

He added that the commemoration held great significance as it provided the opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of fallen heroes in defending the territorial integrity of the country.

“As we reflect on the gains achieved so far, I charge you to remain resolute in defeating security threats to ensure enduring peace in every part of our dear nation.

“I will continue to prioritise your welfare while steering the affairs of the armed forces in line with my leadership philosophy.

“The philosophy is to nurture professional armed forces that are people-centric and capable of meeting constitutional responsibilities in a joint and collaborative environment.

“I urge you to continue to remain vigilant and uncompromising in the discharge of your constitutional responsibilities,’’ he said.

Musa said living and fallen heroes should be remembered by paying collective tribute to them for their everyday sacrifices as they gave their today for our tomorrow.

“On this special occasion, let me also honour and acknowledge the immeasurable contributions of our gallant officers and men both serving and retired.

“Your selfless dedication to service in protecting our nation’s freedom and security has resulted in the relative peace which we enjoy today.

“I assure of my unrelenting support as you continue to uphold our values of respect for the rule of law, professionalism, and loyalty to constituted authority, discipline, selfless service and courage.

“For those who have suffered one form of injury or the other, we appreciate you and we will continue to pray for your quick recovery.

“Similarly, for those who have passed on, we thank you for your great sacrifices.

“Always remember that all your efforts and steadfast devotion in the defence of our democracy and national unity in line with our constitutional roles will never be in vain,’’ Musa stressed.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his numerous and timely support for the armed forces.

He assured the president of loyalty and commitment of the military in defending the nation’s democratic values whilst ensuring peace and cohesion.

Musa also appreciated families, particularly spouses of military personnel for their roles in keeping the home front whenever duty beckoned on their husbands.

.Best tribute to fallen heroes is sustained airstrikes against terrorists – CAS

Also, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, says the best way to pay tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes is to sustain joint offensives against non-state actors.

Abubakar said this on Sunday in Abuja in his tribute to the Armed Forces of Nigeria in commemoration of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said there was the need for sustained joint air, ground and maritime strikes against terrorists, insurgents and economic saboteurs in paying tribute to those who paid the supreme price in the defence of Nigeria.

Abubakar commended Air Component Commanders of the various joint theatres of operation for the series of successful air strikes undertaken since the beginning of 2024.

He said that as recent as Saturday, air interdiction strikes by the “Operation Hadin Kai’’ at Tumbunma Baba near Lake Chad was successful in eliminating terrorists and destroying their vehicles and structures.

The Chief of Air Staff noted that Nigeria could never repay fallen heroes for their efforts at restoring peace and tranquillity, stressing that the efforts must be sustained to return the country to its peaceful past.

“We have no excuse not to deliver on our mandate as the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has provided the wherewithal for us to succeed.

“We must, therefore, continue to sustain the momentum of our operations and give our citizens the confidence they require to go about their businesses without fear,” he said.

Abubakar called on Nigerians to continue to offer gratitude, goodwill, solidarity and unrelenting prayers for fallen heroes and their families.

He said Nigeria should accord fallen patriots the honour and credit they deserved and reassure those still in service that the country would neither forget their sacrifices nor forsake them in their hours of need.

.FG poised to strengthen Nigeria’s unity – Akpabio

Similarly, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has said that the President Ahmed Tinubu- -led government at the centre, is focused on ensuring that Nigeria remains an inseparable and indivisible entity.

He stated this in his remarks at the Interdenominational Church Service for the 2024 Armed Forces Rememberance Day Celebration held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on Sunday.

Akpabio, who held that the continued existence of the country lies in its rich cultural, religious and ethnic diversity, called on the people to embrace unity, stressing the resolve of the present administration to redouble its efforts in securing the country.

The number one lawmaker, paid glowing tributes to members of the armed forces who fell in the quest to make Nigeria remain one, stressing that their labour would never be in vain.

Akpabio also asked the christendom and other stakeholders in the Nigerian project to join hands with the Tinubu government as well as the nation’s armed forces to tackle the issues that have threatened the co-existence of the country.

He said, “The unity of Nigeria came at a great price. The sustenancey and defence of this unity rests on the shoulders of the men and women of the Armed Forces, and the true weight of loss is carried by the families and dependents of these fallen heroes. If only we could share the pain they feel, then we would truly understand the imperative of eschewing insecurity and violence in all its forms.

“The year 2023 was an eventful one, marked by general elections and a change in leadership. Our nation is still grappling with the effects of long-overdue multisectoral reforms needed to propel us forward and position Nigeria among the great nations of the world. I urge for support to the government of His Excellency President Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, during this crucial time as we strive to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams. In this regard, I reiterate the President’s assurance that “our tough times will not last,” and we should renew our hope in a great Nigeria.

“Now is the time for all stakeholders to set aside our differences, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or political affiliations, and come together to strategize on the way forward for this great nation that our gallant men and women of the Armed Forces paid, and continue to pay, the ultimate price to preserve. It is also a time for sober reflection, to take stock of past events such as the civil war, and to reflect on current challenges like the war on insurgency, incessant attacks on innocent Nigerians, the spate of kidnappings across the country. We must reflect on their causes and work together to prevent future occurrences”.

According to Akpabio, “I call upon the church to partner with the government in a much-needed rebranding of Nigeria. The church is urged to continue spreading the gospel of love for oneself, others, and our country. We must blur the lines that divide us across ethnic and religious boundaries through messages of tolerance, peace, unity, and progress.

“This administration is more determined than ever to strengthen and promote the oneness and indivisibility of Nigeria because the strength of our great nation lies in our diversity.

“Once again, let us salute the courage and appreciate the sacrifices of our men and women of the Armed Forces. Let us stand in solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes and heroines. I assure you that the government will continue to evolve policies to address the challenges you face as a result of your loss.

“The inclusion of veterans, their dependents, and caregivers into the Social Welfare Register through the Ministry of Defence is a commendable initiative of the current administration. The President, Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces is committed to implementing welfare programs within the services for the families of deceased personnel while making continuous efforts to address any remaining gaps,” the Senate President stressed further.

.Fubara assures continuous support for Army, scores self high

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has assured of his administration’s continuous support for the armed forces in the state.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance while speaking at the Thanksgiving and Interdenominational Church Service organized in commemoration of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt Township on Sunday.

The Governor who commended the security agencies for the quality services they are rendering to the nation, which according to him galvanizes people to celebrate them on such days. He described the performances of the armed forces on the stage of life when discharging their duties as tremendous.

He said, “It is not an easy thing for you to be on the stage just like we are today, and after performing people will remember you. So, I am happy that we are all associated with the good performance of the armed forces.”

The Rivers State Chief Executive further noted that, “For us as a government, we will continue to give our support, not just to the fallen heroes as we are doing, but to also those who are alive to enable them continue to defend the integrity of our country.

“There are those who have performed and gone, there are also those still performing especially the service commanders that are here with us. We also have the ones that are performing at the federal level. But the essence is that we are all performing for one purpose; and that is the unity of Nigeria and protection of the country,” he added.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara affirmed that his administration is performing as expected by addressing critical issues of governance and furthering the development of the state because he intends for the administration to be remembered for good.

He stated that in attending to the duties of governance, he has prayed to God to grant his administration the grace to perform so that its activities and programmes that are implemented will meaningfully solve the socioeconomic problems of the people and make them to be proud and delighted to have benefited from the development.

“As a government, we are performing. My prayer is for the Almighty God to grant us the grace to perform in a manner that when we leave office, people will remember us positively, not for negative purposes.”

In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja called on the government, captains of industry and all Nigerians alike to reflect on, honour and to support members of the military for their various levels of sacrifices in the protection of the territorial sovereignty of Nigeria.

Bishop Oko-Jaja acknowledged that the positive traits of patriotism, firm belief in the unity of Nigeria, continual selfless sacrifice, commitment to building the nation and uncompromised dedication to duties are enviable qualities that make soldiers worthy of being celebrated.

Sanwo-Olu Seeks Continuous Prayer, Support For Armed Forces, Fallen Heroes

.As Sanwo-Olu seeks prayer, support for Armed Forces, fallen heroes

However, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to Lagos residents to continuously pray, support and remember families of the Armed Forces as well as fallen heroes who paid the supreme prize for the peace and security of the country.

The Governor made the appeal at the Year 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational Divine Service, themed: “Honouring Sacrifice (John 15:14)” held at the Chapel of Christ The Light, The Secretariat, Alausa on Sunday.

The service was attended by members of the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, Commanding Officers in Lagos State, members of the Armed Forces, members of the Nigerian Legion, religious leaders, families of the fallen heroes and Christian faithful, among others.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by its Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo at the event organised by the Lagos State Government, said the occasion presented the opportunity to remember the fallen heroes as they paid the supreme prize by sacrificing their lives for the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

He said: “We are gathered here in the presence of God and in thanksgiving to Him as we remember our fallen heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice while preserving the unity and territorial integrity of our nation.

“Today, the government and the good people of Lagos State are united to appreciate the sacrifice of the departed; to pray for the continued repose of their souls; to remember their families left behind as well as those who have become incapacitated (one way or the other) as a result of injuries sustained in the war front.

“This occasion also presents the opportunity for us to remember in our prayers members of our Armed Forces who are sacrificing so much to keep the country safe against evil forces across the country.

“I wish to call on all the good people of Lagos State to continue to support members of our Armed Forces and their families. Let us always remember them in our prayers so that God Almighty will continue to grant them victory in Jesus mighty name. Amen.”

In his sermon, the Guest Preacher, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), urged Nigerians to embrace sacrifice to enjoy a nation that they would be proud of.

Pastor Olukoya, who was represented by an Assistant General Overseer of MFM, Pastor Ladedoja Abiodun, said the event was to celebrate and honour fallen heroes who saved the country from external as well as internal aggressions and paid the prize for a better future.

He urged Nigerians to continuously pray for those who died in the course of servicing Nigeria and those who are still in active service.

The Commander 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Adegoke Adetuyi, read the Bible Reading at the event which featured prayers, praises and thanksgiving.