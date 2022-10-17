Advertisement For The Post Of General Director In Scripture Union (Nigeria)

Scripture Union (Nigeria)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POST OF GENERAL DIRECTOR

The Scripture Union (Nigeria), an interdenominational, international Christian organization, that makes God’s good news known to Children, young people and families, is seeking to engage a General Director/CEO who will be responsible for the implementation of her strategic goals and objectives within the national and international vision of the movement.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the vacant position.

Job Summary

The candidate will be responsible for the promotion of the spiritual development of the movement by his dependence on God. He will plan and implement approved training programmes for National Voluntary leadership as well as career development policy for the staff team. He will also serve as an executive officer of the National Council and Executive Committee and ensure the execution of their decisions.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS FOR APPLICANTS:

Must be born again, spirit-filled leader , an example to the flock and a servant of the people with a clear sense of call, vision and mission for this post.

Must be a committed Scripture Union member with pilgrim group base.

Must have a good report of brethren within Scripture Union, and without, in our churches, and society in general.

Must have an exposure to oversight functions; and proven competence in administration and management.

Must have extensive exposure to training, and grasp of training principles and practice.

Must be a graduate from a recognized institution of higher learning

Must be computer literate and proficient in at least MS Word, MS Excel, and MS PowerPoint applications.

Must not be less than 40 years and more than 50 years of age by 1 st January 2024.

by 1 January 2024. Must be in excellent health.

Must possess excellent human relations and communication skills

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

vStaff of the Union

Must be in career Cadre not below Training Coordinator II

vVoluntary Members:

Must be a person in a management position in secular work, and has held significant ministry position in Scripture Union Nigeria for not less than ten years.

Being a member of Council at a given time in his service in Scripture Union is an advantage.

METHOD OF APPLICATION

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should:

Request for the Application Form by email to generaldirector@sunigeria.org indicating the following: Name Date of Birth c. Sex d. SU Pilgrim group membership

indicating the following: Instructions for the submission of the Application Form will be indicated therein.

Application Forms should be submitted not later than 18th November, 2022 and addressed to:

The General Director, Scripture Union (Nigeria),

Plot 8a Educational Layout, Samonda,

P. O. Box 4011, U. I. Post Office,

Ibadan, Oyo State

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.