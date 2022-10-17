Islamic Group partners AFAN to empower Imams, Alfas on agric business

IBRAHIM QUADRI

An Islamic organization, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society is to collaborate with All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) as a way of empowering Imams and Alfas on agric business in order to liberate them from the shackles of poverty.

Al-Habibiyyah which is getting sponsorship from Mac Arthur Foundation holds annual empowerment programmes on various topics to empower Muslims from all spheres of human endeavours.

The 2022’s edition which took place in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos has the theme, ‘Capacity Strengthening for Empowerment.”

National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society and Executive Director of Just Foundation said, “We know we have a challenge and Nigeria is a very religious country and if we want things to work well, you have to enter the religious houses.

“The greatest challenge we have is corruption, if you remove corruption from our problems, 85 to 90 percent of the problems are solved. Goverment is organizing various programmes but we are not seeing results, it is even getting worse.

“Today we have to involve the religiuos leaders especially Muslims and ours is even a peculiar case, other religions pay their leaders but the Imams, more than 90 percent of the Imams are not paid for leading prayers. They have to survive, so in trying to survive they might be encouraging corruption because they want survival from the people that are following them. So we want them to be able to query where the money is coming from. To be able to do that, they must have means of getting income, that is why we are doing this by empowering them and strengthening them to have something that will give them convidence so they will have information and knowledge of what to say, how to say and where to say it.”

A representative of AFAN, Misbau Olorundare who was at the event as a guest lecturer said, the organization must have farm in order to transform the members as regards agric business.

Olorundare who is a World Bank award winner believes the Imams and alfas would have to key into farming as a means of survival, saying economic prosperity lies with farming if well exploited.

One of the participants, Chief Imam and Chief Missioner of Al-Abrar Dawah Forum, Adnan Raji said this was the latest edition of Al-Habibiyyah programme he would be attending , saying this year’s theme was more impactful as it aimed for economic survival.

He said, “It has been so productive and very useful. It is a very geaat honour to be here so I have learnt a lot . It is a dream come true because when it comes to farming, it is one aspect that we don’t have to joke with even as a country, we are lagging behind.”

He added, “Islamically, most of the prophets of Allah engaged in farming.”