Adequate allocation made for 2023 general election, says Buhari, signs N21.83 budget into law

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja signed the 2023 Budget of N21.83 trillion along with the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill into law assuring that enough allocation has been made for the smooth conduct of the general election.

Speaking at the signing of the eighth and final annual budget of this Administration, the President said the aggregate expenditures of N21.83 trillion, is an increase of N1.32 trillion over the initial Executive Proposal for a total expenditure of N20.51 trillion.

The President explained that the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act would enable the administration to respond to the havoc caused by the recent nationwide floods on infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

As is customary, he said the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning will subsequently provide more details of the approved budget and the supporting 2022 Finance Act.

He said:”We have examined the changes made by the National Assembly to the 2023 Executive Budget proposal. The amended fiscal framework for 2023 as approved by the National Assembly shows additional revenues of N765.79 billion, and an unfunded deficit of N553.46 billion. It is clear that the National Assembly and the executive need to capture some of the proposed additional revenue sources in the fiscal framework. This must be rectified.

”I have also noted that the National Assembly introduced new projects into the 2023 budget proposal for which it has appropriated N770.72 billion. The National Assembly also increased the provisions made by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by N58.55 billion.”

Buhari said his decision to sign the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law as passed by the National Assembly was to enable its implementation commence without delay, considering the imminent transition process to another democratically elected government.

He, however, directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to engage with the Legislature to revisit some of the changes made to the Executive budget proposal, expressing the hope that the National Assembly will cooperate with the Executive arm of Government in this regard.

He urged the National Assembly to reconsider its position on his proposal to securitize the Federal Government’s outstanding Ways and Means balance at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

”As I stated, the balance has accumulated over several years and represents funding provided by the CBN as lender of last resort to the government to enable it to meet obligations to lenders, as well as cover budgetary shortfalls in projected revenues and/or borrowings.

I have no intention to fetter the right of the National Assembly to interrogate the composition of this balance, which can still be done even after granting the requested approval.

”Failure to grant the securitization approval will however cost the government about N1.8 trillion in additional interest in 2023 given the differential between the applicable interest rates which is currently MPR plus 3% and the negotiated interest rate of 9% and a 40-year repayment period on the securitised debt of the Ways and Means.”

To ensure more effective implementation of the 2022 Capital Budget, he thanked the National Assembly for approving his request for an extension of its validity date to 31st March, 2023.

The President directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to work towards early release of the 2023 capital votes to enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies commence the implementation of their capital projects in good time to support efforts to deliver key projects and public services as well as improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

Reiterating that the 2023 Budget was developed to promote fiscal sustainability, macroeconomic stability and ensure smooth transition to the incoming Administration, the President said it was also designed to promote social inclusion and strengthen the resilience of the economy.

He pledged that adequate provisions have been made in the Budget for the successful conduct of the forthcoming general election and the transition programme.

On achieving revenue targets for the budget, the President directed MDAs and Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) to intensify their revenue mobilization efforts, including ensuring that all taxable organizations and individuals pay taxes due.

To achieve the laudable objectives of the 2023 Budget, the President said relevant Agencies must sustain current efforts towards the realization of crude oil production and export targets.

”To augment available fiscal resources, MDAs are to accelerate the implementation of Public Private Partnership initiatives, especially those designed to fast-track the pace of our infrastructural development. This, being a deficit budget, the associated Borrowing Plan will be forwarded to the National Assembly shortly. I count on the cooperation of the National Assembly for a speedy consideration and approval of the Plan.”

On the Finance Bill 2022, the President expressed regret that its review as passed by the National Assembly is yet to be finalized.

”This is because some of the changes made by the National Assembly need to be reviewed by the relevant agencies of government. I urge that this should be done speedily to enable me to assent into law,” he said.

Those who witnessed the signing of the budget include Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The President thanked the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and all the distinguished and honourable leaders and members of the National Assembly for the expeditious consideration and passage of the Appropriation Bill.

He also recognised the roles played by the Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Budget Office of the Federation, the Senior Special Assistants to the President (Senate and House of Representatives), the Office of the Chief of Staff, as well as all who worked tirelessly and sacrificed so much towards producing the 2023 Appropriation Act.

”As I mentioned during the presentation of the 2023 Appropriation Bill, early passage of the budget proposal is critical to ensure effective delivery of our legacy projects, a smooth transition programme and effective take-off of the incoming Administration.

”I appreciate the firm commitment of the 9th National Assembly to the restoration of a predictable January to December fiscal year, as well as the mutual understanding, collaboration and engagements between officials of the Executive and the Legislative arms of government.

These have made the quick consideration and passage of our Fiscal bills possible over the last four years.”

The President expressed the belief that the next Administration would sustain the early presentation of the annual appropriation bill to the National Assembly to ensure its passage before the beginning of the fiscal year.

”I firmly believe the next Administration will also sustain the current public financial management reform efforts, further improve the budgeting process, and particularly maintain the tradition of supporting its Appropriation Bills with Finance Bills designed to facilitate their implementation.

”To sustain and institutionalize the gains of the reforms, we must expedite action and conclude work on the Organic Budget Law for it to become operational before the end of this Administration.”

Acknowledging that ‘‘these are challenging times worldwide,’’ the President concluded his speech at the ceremony by expressing deep appreciation to Almighty God for His Grace, while commending the continuing resilience, understanding and sacrifice of Nigerians in the face of current economic challenges.

”As this Administration draws to a close, we will accelerate the implementation of critical measures aimed at further improving the Nigerian business environment, enhancing the welfare of our people and ensuring sustainable economic growth over the medium- to long-term,” he said.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan in his response said, “Well, my response is, first of all, let me thank the Almighty God for witnessing today. The signing of the 2023 Appropriation Bill by Mr. President today marked the fourth consecutive signing of the annual appropriations passed by the-ninth National Assembly. And I will take the opportunity to congratulate and commend members of the National Assembly for this feat.

“When we came in, we promised that we’re going to pass the budgets, the annual budgets before the end of each year. And we have kept that promise by the grace of God. Nothing can be better than this, because this is one feat that has influenced even states, many states rushed to ensure that they passed and assent to their annual budgets before the end of the year. And of course, the economy, tax, the positive aspects of the implementation of the budgets that start normally from January. So we are very grateful to Almighty God that that has happened.

“Secondly, let me also say that the reform in bringing the The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF & FSP), the budget, the appropriation bill, the finance bill, I think is a worthwhile development that should be continued.

“We haven’t done as we would have wished to do. But I think at the risk of sounding immodest, the ninth National Assembly has passed the The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF & FSP), at normal time, passed the appropriation bill, passed the Finance bill. And of course, we are very glad that we have been able to do that.

“Thirdly, this is the last annual appropriation bill that this National Assembly would pass. And Mr. President would assent to like he mentioned. It is our hope that implementation will start as soon as possible, because time is of essence, and the main reason for passing the budget at record time is to ensure implementation in good time.

“We have also increased the duration, the life of the 2022 Appropriation Act, to end on the 31st of March, we believe that the simultaneous implementation of the 2022 appropriation bill including the supplementary and of course, the 2023 Appropriation Act, should be done in such a way that the economy of this country we reflected before the next government comes in.

“Ours is for us to focus on the next five months or so, we still have something worthwhile to do, even though both chambers have done almost all of what we considered our legislative agenda. But Nigeria faces challenges of revenue. And this is going to be our focus. This is going to be what the National Assembly, both chambers will ensure that we get revenues, we find more sources, better sources, stabilize resources and of course, look into some of the legislations and some of the waivers and concessions granted to see whether or not they deserve to continue to be implemented in a manner they were approved. Or we need to reverse that because we need money in our country.

“But that is not to say that, we should raise taxes that will be out of the roof as to cause problem for our citizens. But I believe that as a National Assembly, in the next five months, we must be looking at increasing the funds available to government and also ensuring that deficit budget is minimized in the next assembly by the grace of God.”

Also the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on the request by the President to reduce the jerked up budget said, “You’ve used the language jerk up about three or four times in this one sentence. I’m not quite sure what that means. If you understand constitutional democracy, there are different layers of government. And it’s called separation of powers. Ours is for us to receive proposals and that’s why they’re called proposals. Anywhere in the world, it is now for the National Assembly or the legislature.

“We need to collate all those proposals, look at what’s on ground in the in the various constituencies. And we have during budget defense, we have ministries, we have departments, we have agencies that come to talk to us. And we look at the reality of ground and what they have before them. And whether or not they can actually, execute their mandate as per their ministries and departments.

“It now behoves on the National Assembly, where it dims for to adjust figures, either downwards or upwards. And that’s exactly what we have done.

You see the problem with the National Assembly is that you can’t win or lose. If you return the budget the exact way it is you’re called rubber stamp. If you do what you’re supposed to do and adjust figures for the good of the country. You call it jacking up or inflation, or padding.

“So I think the National Assembly has done very well in meeting its constitutional mandate. It takes all arms of government to be on board to give a true working document for the country. The executive did everything they could. And we have even a wider view, a bird’s eye view of what’s going on in all the agencies. And we have also complemented what the executive has done. There’s no you did, you didn’t do. No. It’s all for the good of the country. And that’s what we’ve done.”