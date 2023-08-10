Adeleke orders reopening of Osun Poly as students storm secretariat

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke has assured that the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree will be re-opened by next week.

He gave the assurance on Thursday as students of the institution stormed the State secretariat in Osogbo, protesting the closure of their school.

Recall that academic activities were put on hold at Ospoly over the rectorship tussle and protest of the Academic Staff Union of the institution.

But addressing the students, Adeleke sympathised with them for the brief stoppage of their academic activities, assuring them that they will resume soon.

“As a government that is always imbued with the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Osun state, we will not relent in bringing sanity back to your school.

“As a result of this, I want to tell you as the Executive Governor of Osun State that I am prepared to do anything morally and officially possible that will lead to the reopening of your school next week, Monday.

“Count on me and my administration to do the needful for you at all times,” Adeleke stated.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Comrade Azeez Tajudeen appreciated the concern of the governor and the state government for listening to their plight over the closure of their institution.

He thanked the governor for identifying with them, adding that he is confident of his administration’s ability to ensure the reopening of the institution for the commencement of academic activities next week as promised.

Also speaking, the South West Public Relations Officer, National Association of Osun State Students, (NAOSS), Comrade Oluwadimola Bamigboye thanked the state government for its concern and interest in the smooth take-off of academic and non-academic activities in Ospoly next week.