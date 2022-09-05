ACSONET to developers: stop indiscriminate building of structures  that end up blocking water channels

By Pamela Eboh Awka

2

Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET), a platform for Citizens and Non State Actors’ stakeholders has warned developers against indiscriminate building of structures that end up blocking water channels leading to massive flooding and loss of lives and livelihoods.

A member of Anambra State Waste Management Board (ASWAMA), Prince Chris Azor made the statement during a recent inauguration of sanitation Committees at the Local Government Areas of the State.

He condemned in strongest terms the way and manner speculators and developers often act with impunity by blocking drainagess and access roads, in violation of physical planning laws of the State, describing it as unacceptable.

Azor promised that his group would embark on massive sensitization and enlightenment of citizens on the need to maintain social order and observe their Civic responsibilities. He explained that citizens have constitutional obligation to support efforts of government in delivering dividends of democracy.

Recall that recently Anambra State Government Joint Task Force cautioned developers to comply strictly with the physical planning laws of the state.

The task force gave the caution when they took enforcement against illegal structures to Akwu Edoji, Uruagu in Nnewi Council area and other spots, where some developers built structures on access roads which obstructed further developments in the area.

Armed with an excavator and other earth moving machines, the team pulled the buildings down, including structures such as gate houses, shops, fences etc, erected on access roads and sewer lines.

The State Government also recently marked over 200 buildings in Onitsha axis for demolition due to such violations.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) recently raised the alarm on a looming flood disaster, urging citizens and farmers in particular, in flood prone-areas in Anambra State to consider moving upland without delay.

ACSONET further urged Anambra people to support the effort of Mr Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo in actualising his Philosophy of a clean, green, liveable and Prosperous homeland