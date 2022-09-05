2023: Support group synergises for Gov. Ugwuanyi, PDP’s victories

…Applauds governor on new medical university, other accomplishments

Aggrieved persons from different political parties and groups across the six local government areas of Enugu North Senatorial District in Enugu State, some of whom have been won over to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the auspices of “Synergy Group for Gburugburu”, have pledged to work in synergy with other groups to galvanize the electorate and deliver Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to represent the district in the Senate in 2023.

Speaking when he led representatives of the Synergy Group for Gburuguru to pay a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi on Sunday, the convener, Hon. Chuka Eze, disclosed that the members have agreed to work for the governor’s victory at the poll and that of other PDP candidates including the governorship flag-bearer, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

Hon. Eze explained that the group’s formation is from local governments to polling units, adding that its mandate is to engage and galvanize other groups towards a landslide victory for Gov. Ugwuanyi and the PDP in the 2023 general election.

He commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his worthy antecedents in public and private sectors as well as the remarkable achievements of his administration in spite of the nation’s economic and security challenges, stressing that “the Synergy Group will overwhelmingly support you (Ugwuanyi) to go the Senate.”

The convener said: “Those who have not understood, we will explain to them in collaboration with other groups so that they will understand.

“It will not be only for the LGAs, but down to the wards where we have massive people. It will be a door to door exercise and we assure you that we will achieve our major objective in 2023 elections.”

Also speaking, the former Director General of Enugu State Solidarity Forum for Ikeoha Ndigbo and one of the coordinators of Synergy Group, Ozo Maxwell Ugwuoke, corroborated the remarks of the convener, maintaining that they are determined to deliver Gov. Ugwuanyi and the PDP in 2023.

Ugwuoke who pointed out that the PDP has a strong hold in Enugu State, stated: “We have decided to work for you (Ugwuanyi) and we have also decided to follow the winning team.”

He therefore revealed that they have mapped out strategies on how to deliver on their mandate, reassuring Gov. Ugwuanyi of their resolve to deliver him and the PDP come 2023.

Ugwuoke, a former Deputy Chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, used the opportunity to appreciate Gov. Ugwuanyi for the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.

He also commended the governor for the appointments of Prof. James Chukwuma Ogbonna as the Vice Chancellor of the medical university, and Prof. Felix O. Asogwa as the chairman of the committee on the creation of autonomous communities in the state.

In their separate speeches, other coordinators, Hon. Felix Ezemah and Hon. James Onah stressed that members of the group are impressed with the numerous achievements of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration amid all challenges, reiterating that they will massively canvass from door to door for the governor and his party, the PDP, when the electioneering campaigns commence in order to achieve their aim.