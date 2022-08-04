Accord Party reveals Adelabu as governorship candidate in Oyo

Victory Orimemi

Former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of Accord Party in Oyo State.

The Ex CBN official who also decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) was pronounced the party’s flagbearer on Wednesday at an affirmation congress held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

Adelabu emerged the candidate after Mr. Ayodele Oyajide withdrew from the governorship race.

Those present at the Congress were Chairman of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Nalado and a delegation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by the State Administrative Secretary, Mr. Biodun Amosu, Shina Peller (Oyo North), Kolapo Kola-Daisi (Oyo South), Nurudeen Faozey(Oyo Central), Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye and Chief Rotimi Ajanaku.