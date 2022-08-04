Transfer of HYPREP to Niger Delta ministry: MOSOP ASKS FG TO REVERSE DECISION

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on federal government to reverse the decision to transfer the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), the project for the clean up of Ogini land, from the ministry of Environment to the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The movement said the ministry of Environment is conversant with Ogoni issue and competent to handle the project in the land.

MOSOP positioned that a change of hands or transfer of responsibility in that regards, would bring about setback in the clean up of Ogoni land.

The movement, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja said it would resist the transfer of the mandate to clean up the land from Environment ministry to Niger Delta ministry.

The statement signed by the president, Prince Nuvete Biira and the Secretary-General,Festus Legbara, reads:

“In response to the reported transfer of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation

Project (HYPREP), from the Federal Ministry of Environment (MOE) to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has urged the Federal Government to rescind the decision.

“As, if not reversed, it would have adverse consequences on the ongoing Ogoni

environmental remediation and restoration exercise in terms of operational

progress and management.

“The Ministry of Environment as of fact is critical to the success of the Ogoni

ecological rejuvenation project, which, if successful, would inform replication in other impacted areas of the Niger Delta and the country at large.

“With the ministry’s acknowledged understanding of the dynamics of Ogoni and the existential conditions connecting the clean-up exercise, any transfer of HYPREP to an organ of government with doubtful capacity, will not be in the interest of the project and our people hence our

irresistible resistance.

“Insofar as we are

concerned, and as it is factual, the ministry has the resourcefulness including quality environmental governance structure and experience having been involved in ecosystem revival administration for decades. This has given it an edge over the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in terms of experience, technical expertise and managerial competence.

“Interestingly, the committed efforts of the Minister of Environment. Barrister

Mohammed Abdulahi and his team are driving restoration of the clean-up exercise

to the path of efficiency and success. Besides, the popular programmes and projects lined up including but not limited to sustainable power supply and skill

acquisition training for Ogoni youths, have rekindled the people’s exhilaration and

confidence in the exercise.

“The mandate of the MNDA entails implementation of government plans and

frameworks for rapid socio-economic development of the Niger Delta region,

which has little to do with environmental recovery and control. Hence we are totally opposed to the transfer of HYPREP to MNDA.

“In fact, it was the same reason of incapacity in terms of the said experience, technical knowhow and managerial

proficiency that prompted our protest in 2016 against the retention of HYPREP in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources occasioning its transfer to the Federal

Ministry of Environment.

Continuing, the statement welcomed Mr. President’s directive to the Minister of

Environment, Mohammed Abdulahi to deliver on the Ogoni environmental

restoration exercise with despatch. And likewise reorganize HYPREP and audit its

account from inception.

It said: ” We would thus advice positive response to this policy

statement. This has become imperative as similar mandate was given the immediate past Minister of Environment in 2020 following the abysmal

performance of the agency in order to reposition the Ogoni ecological recovery

programme. But it turned out albeit sadly, to be a reform implemented only in themedia.

“Nonetheless, we encourage the minister to increase consultative engagements

with the accredited representatives of the Ogoni people. This will boost communication and enhance update on developments relating to the HYPREP

managed Ogoni clean-up exercise. And thus block rumour mongering capable of

generating disaffection between HYPREP and the Ogoni community”.