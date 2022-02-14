Champion Newspapers Limited
Accolades to Emeka Uzor as White Money honours him on his birthday

The city of Lagos state was in agog, both the residents and cooperate businesses in Trade fair complex have virtually and literally left no stone unturned to celebrate a man with a great heart,  Emeka Uzor who is popularly known as Igbo kigbo. The CEO of MIC- MEC Int’l
 According to him in his words, “I am so elated, excited and happy that I am counted worthy to be among the living to celebrate my new age here on earth. Inspite of my short comings, battles of life, His Grace still kept, I give Glory to God Almighty for His faithfulness upon my life,  my family and my work”. Emeka added.
It was a wonderful and a great time for Emeka Uzor when his friend, Chief Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, Ozopuru Ini Ego 1 na Udi Kingdom, popularly known as  White Money, a winner of the popular Nigeria’s biggest Reality Show (BBNaija) paid a courtesy visit to celebrate his birthday. He was accompanied by friends.
It was a tremendous occasion though on a low key with families, friends. There were performing artists likes of Skales, Ajebutter, Cross Da Boss, among others.
White Money is indeed a good friend, a friend who stick closer than a brother. It’s a privileged and honour having him in person to celebrate me on my birthday. Its obvious that this year’s birthday is one of my best.

 

 

