Agriculturist charges Akwa Ibomites to embrace farming.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Akwa Ibomites, irrespective of age and position, professional calling or political affiliation have been advised to key into the agrarian revolution of Governor Udom Emmanuel administration by going back to farm to produce enough food to stem the tide of hunger ravaging the land of Akwa Ibom.

Dr. Peter Umanah who gave the charge during the flag off of a three month agricultural training workshop in Uyo, also advised all Akwa Ibomites, especially the youth and school leavers to stop roaming the streets in search of non existing white collar jobs, but to key into the dakkada philosophy of Udom Emmanuel by planting enough food to feed themselves and even create employment to eke a living.

The agriculturist, in the training workshop organized by international farmers community development association, drilled the participants on different types and methods of farming, including fish, mushrooms, snails and crop farming among several others.

Himself a graduate of agricultural science from Michael Ukpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state and a retired civil servant, Dr. Umanah said he is not against anyone searching for greener pastures in form of employment, rather he is against idleness caused by endless waiting for jobs that would never come.

“Because of this, these youths go into criminality in the course of waiting because idleness is said to be the devil’s workshop

Umanah who bemoaned the millions of Naira siphoned from the state every three days of a week in importing day old chicks from Ibadan to Akwa Ibom, called on Governor Udom Emmanuel to revamp the abandoned hatchery

at Mbiaya Uruan to stop the capital flight.

“There are so many poultry farmers and eaters of poultry products in Akwa Ibom state. And as I speak millions of Naira leave the state thrice every week and some of these birds are dead on arrival.

“Another area is poultry feeds. If government can invest in these key areas we will no longer lose such money to other states”.

He called on village councils and youths across the state not to allow outsiders trading on any farm produce, like palm oil and others, to go beyond the road to buy the produce without their permission, adding that in no distant future they are considering sending a bill to the state house of Assembly to be passed into law for legal backing.