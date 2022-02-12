Champion Newspapers Limited
Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos 2022

By Peter
Cross section of the Athletes, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, today 12, Feb. 2022.
L-R: Ajoritsedere Awosika, chairman, Access Bank; Dagne Siranesh Virga (Ethopia), winner female category, 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor, Lagos State, and Sunday Dare, minister of sport, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos.

L-R: Philip Shaibu, deputy governor, Edo State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor, Lagos State; Sunday Dare, minister of sport, and Ajoritsedere Awosika, chairman, Access Bank, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos,12, Feb. 2022.

L-R: Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor, Lagos State; Tolulope Onalaja, executive director, RevolutionPlus Property Development Company; Ajoritsedere Awosika, chairman, Access Bank; Sunday Dare, minister of sport; Sukhjinder Mann, deputy CEO, KIA Motors Nigeria, and Philip Shaibu, deputy governor, Edo State, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, today 12, Feb. 2022.

 

