Nigeria Women in Information Technology (NIWIIT) Lagos State Chapter inauguration of Executive held in Lagos

L-r ...Chairman , Nigeria Computer Society –Lagos State Chapter Mr Oladipupo Olakunle Michael;  Nation President Nigeria Women in Information technology (NIWIIT) Mrs. Dele  Bayo- Osibo; immediate past Coordinator  (NIWIIT) Lagos State. Mrs Monisola Timi- Zacchaeus ;   handing over the document  of office  to the new Coordinator (NIWIIT) Lagos State Chapter. Mrs.  Folake Etomi ; during the inauguration of NIWIIT  Executive Lagos State Chapter held in Lagos... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .
13

L-r… Immediate Past Coordinator (NIWIIT)   Lagos State. Mrs Monisola Timi- Zacchaeus ; new Coordinator (NIWIIT) Lagos State Chapter. Mrs.  Folake Etomi ; Nation President Nigeria Women in Information technology (NIWIIT) Mrs. Dele  Bayo- Osibo; Special Duties Officer Miss Oluwadamilola Aremu; Public Relation Officer (PRO).  Joyce Ugbosu; Welfare (NIWIT) Elizabeth Adekunle during the Inauguration of Nigeria Women in Information technology  ( NIWIIT )  Executive Lagos State Chapter .

L-r…  Immediate Past Coordinator (NIWIIT)   Lagos State. Mrs Monisola Timi- Zacchaeus ; new Coordinator (NIWIIT) Lagos State Chapter. Mrs.  Folake Etomi, Special Duties Officer Miss Oluwadamilola Aremu; Public Relation Officer (PRO).  Joyce Ugbosu; Welfare (NIWIT) Elizabeth Adekunle. All taking their oat of offices during the inauguration.

From 2nd Left  Chairman Audit Committee Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) ,Member of College of Fellows ;Shulammite Ilebiyi ; Orogun EO; Chairman NCS Lagos State Oladipupo Olakunle Michael  and Deputy Provost ,NCS College of Fellows Pastor (Mrs) Ola Owolabi.

From 6th left ..new Coordinator (NIWIIT) Lagos State Chapter. Mrs.  Folake Etomi ;  Nation President Nigeria Women in Information technology (NIWIIT) Chairman NCS Lagos State Oladipupo Olakunle. Joyce Ugbosu; Welfare (NIWIT) ,immediate past Coordinator  (NIWIIT) Lagos State. Mrs. Monisola Timi- Zacchaeus ; and others   during the Inauguration of NIWIIT  Executive Lagos State Chapter on 10/7/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

