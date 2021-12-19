Champion Newspapers Limited
Abuja Metro Station: mandate secretary embarks on familiarization tour, promised to resume operation soon

By Editor
Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Secretary, Transport Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Zakari Dobi has vowed to sanitize and revamp the Abuja Metro train Station which was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the Station will soon resume operations.

 

 

Dobi who  made this known on Thursday while on a familiarization tour of the Abuja Metro Station facility, said  the major aim of every administration is to generate revenue.

 

While the Abuja Metro Station was looking unkempt when the familiarization visited the place,

Dobi  expressed displeasure over the dirty environment of the train station and disagreed with the fact that the place was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

 

In his words: “That is the major reason why we embarked on this familiarization tour, first to see how the equipment in Metro Station and other places are and what can be done. The entire place looks very dirty.

 

“I was told that the place was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But I felt that it was not enough to leave the place dirty. We are going to meet internally and ensure that we clean the Metro Station and see possible ways for operations to resume as quickly as possible.

 

“I think the major aim of every administration is to generate revenue. From Idu to Basangu to the airport is having issues”.

