2023: Ebonyi PDP reaffirm  support for Anyim Presidential ambition

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State Hon Tochukwu Okorie , has reaffirmed the party full support to Senator Anyim Pius Anyim aspiration to contest the Presidential seat come 2023 general election.

Hon Okorie made the assertion in Abakaliki the State capital on Friday on the occasion of the State Executive Committee meeting held at the Salt lake Hotel in the capital city.

He said that the meeting offered an opportunity to commence in essence the process of rescuing and rebuilding the State.

“We wish to reaffirm our support for our son Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, over his presidential ambition ,we are backing up the aspiration based on his track records so far as former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation”

“Our three pronged approach will feature aggressive membership drive already being achieved through flagship programme , the electronic registration of members ,mass mobilization and voter education ”

The State PDP Chairman commended National Assembly and State Assembly caucus members and other critical caucus members for leading the party to the path of unity and cohesion .

In an interview ,the Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone in the National Assembly Senator Obinna Ogba, commended the New State Working Committee members of the party assuring them of total support.

He enjoined the people to have faith in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that the party will not disappoint the electorate.

On the chances of former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim to clinch the presidential ticket of PDP ,Chief Ogba said that it has been the desire of south-east people to have a President of Igbo extraction come 2023.

“I am one of the strong advocate of Igbo President come 2023, it is the time for the south east to produce the first citizen of the nation ,now that Anyim Pius Anyim has declared his interest ,I am also aware that the PDP if they do not zone the ticket will throw it open”

It would be recalled that the Ebonyi State Executive Committee came into being on 16th October 2021, at a Congress of the party after the tenure of the Caretaker Executive committee elapsed.