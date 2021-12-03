Abuja Master plan:FCTA demolished two estates, blamed distortion of master plan to excesses of estate developers.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration had attributed the distortion of Abuja master plan on the excesses of estate developers, even as they demolished buildings worth millions of Naira located within two estates in Lugbe District of the Federal Capital City Comrade Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Inspection, Monitoring and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, who lead the demolition team said the exercise was part of the FCTA enforcement component, aimed at curtailing contraventions against land use act in Abuja. Most of the affected were duplexes at their various stages of completion inside Seman Estate , behind Dunamis Church, along Airport Road, in the newly designated District in the FCC. Attah however, warned violaters of the law to desist from such, as the FCTA will not relent to ensure massive monitoring and enforcement against violations in the nation’s capital city.

FCTA officials accompanied by joint security agencies had on Thursdays, stormed and cleared some contravening structures situated inside Seman Metropolis Estate behind Dunamis River plate Estate, and Palms Residences opposite ShopRite Pyagasa junction, all in Lugbe.

Attah, who attributed the distortions of the Abuja master plan on the excesses of estate developers however, warned them to desist from such, as the FCTA will not relent to ensure massive monitoring and enforcement against violations in the area.

In the words of Comrade Attah: “At the point of our inauguration, the minister stressed the need to restore the sanctity and dignity of Abuja Master plan, and restore Abuja to the path the founding fathers want it to be.

” The Department of Development Control approached my office to actually clean up some of the things here. So, we have started massively in the area of violations against Abuja Masterplan.

“What the minister asked us to do is to engage and re-engage stakeholders to do the right thing, while still standing that we cannot allow illegality in the FCC.

“We will be doing more inspection, monitoring while also stabilising an ensuring that we enforce very strongly.

“All developers must ensure that genuine land and approved plan before commencing development.

“You must also not exceed your boundary, because we see boundary extensions . So developers who contravene , we will be coming very tough against them, and that is the mandate of the Minister, you can’t rape the Masterplan and go free.”