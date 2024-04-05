Champion Newspapers Limited
Abuja Investment Company Ltd gets new MD

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Hon. Minister of the FCT Barrister Nyesom Wike has approved the appointment of Ambassador (Dr) Maureen Tamuno as the new Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company Limited, (AICL).

In a press release issued to Daily Champion and signed by the Director Press, Anthony Ogunleye, explained that Her appointment takes immediate effect.

The release states that Dr. Tamuno is an experienced public officer, entrepreneur, and diplomat, Ambassador Tamuno was the Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Belize, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

The statement also explains that the Minister has also terminated with immediate effect, the contract of Messrs Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd for the management of the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Furher more, Messrs Julius Berger Nig Plc has been contracted for the immediate comprehensive renovation of the International Conference Center, Abuja.

