MTN Athletic Championship Season 2 kicks off in Ibadan tomorrow

…As Oyo govt sets to float female football club

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

Thousands of athletes and sports administrators across the country will converge on the ancient city of Ibadan , Oyo state for the 2024 MTN Athletic Championship tagged ” MTN Champs Season 2″ .

The event, sponsored by the telecom giant will attract sports administrators across the country and prominent athletes in the African continent.

The four day competition, will start tomorrow Friday, and will end on Monday next week .

Also, the event which started in 2023 at Asaba , Delta state is expected to feature tract and field sporting activities .

Speaking at a press conference to herald the epoch making event, the Founder , Making of Champions, Mr Bambo Akanni said this year’s event will be remarkable because about 2600 athletes will be competing the track and field activities.

He added that last year about 2000 athletes took part in the MTN Champ Season 1 held in Asaba .

He said ” MTN CHAMPS is a program in Nigeria that aims to unearth and foster athletic talent across the country. It is poised to become the primary platform for identifying and nurturing promising athletes who could go on to represent Nigeria in prestigious international competitions such as the Olympics and World Championships.

” With a focus on discovering and developing athletic potential, MTN CHAMPS has the potential to transform the sporting landscape in Nigeria.

” With this event , talented individuals from all corners of the country will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and receive the training and support they need to reach their full potential as world-class athletes.”

According to Akanni , MTN CHAMPS is set to discover outstanding athletes from schools across Nigeria. This will serve as a launchpad for the next legends of Athletics superstars who will go ahead to dominate the global scene.

While hoping to see shinning lights in the track and field sporting , the Founder of MTN Champs thanked the Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde for the provision of conducive environment for the sports fiesta .

He noted that the event which be held in two places at Ibadan- the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasigba and University of Ibadan Sports Auditorium. It will be a life changing event as the winners will be awarded scholarship and many incredible gifts .

In her remarks , the Commissioner for Youths and Sports ,Hon. Wasilat Adegoke announced that arrangement has been concluded for the establishment of Female Football club by the state government to leverage with male counterparts.

While commending the telecom giant for the choice of Ibadan to host the event, she called on corporate organizations to leverage on the ease of doing business made available in the state by offering their Corporate Social Responsibilities ( CSR) .

The state Commissioner said ” His Excellency , governor Seyi Makinde has offered a conducive environment , he made available ease of doing business , so please come and partner with the state and also to compliment the effort of the government .

” As I said in my speech, partnership is a mutual contract between two individuals, its emotional alliance between two individuals who are committed to each other”.