Abiodun greets telecom giant, Adenuga at 70

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has felicitated a business mogul and telecommunication giant in Nigeria and Africa, Dr. Michael Adenuga (Jnr) over his 70th birthday.

Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Saturday, described Adenuga as a business icon and a net-worth individual who has brought glory to Nigeria and his state of Ogun.

He noted that the Ijebu-Igbo born telecommunication tycoon has contributed immensely to the telecommunication and realty industry in the country, saying the state is proud to have Adenuga as one of his illustrious indigenes.

The governor, who said seven decades look good on the Chairman of the Globacom, added that the state would continue to celebrate his achievements and feats, not only in the country but beyond.

While wishing him a long life and prosperity amidst good health, Abiodun prayed God should continue to preserve the septuagenarian for the continuation of his service to humanity and God.