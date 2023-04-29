Champion Newspapers Limited
Nollywood launches its first-ever game, Aki and Pawpaw Epic run

By Victor Kalu
Developed by Blue portal software company, Aki and Pawpaw Epic run is a 4D endless runner game, which allows you to choose between a list of characters to play with.

The game also comes with powerups like riding bikes for speed, Magnetic power-ups, coin doublers, and a lot more.

The game is available on both the Andriod and Apple App stores, and is free.

