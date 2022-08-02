Abia 2023: Chibuike Jonas parleys Umu Aro in Lagos, seeks their support for his guber ambition

A former chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Area (LGA), Mazi Chibuike Jonas, has appealed to Umu Aro to stand by him as he prepares to contest the Abia State governorship election in 2023.

Jonas, the governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), made the appeal on Sunday, while featuring as a special guest during the Nzuko Aro Lagos branch meeting.

The former council chair assured Umu Aro that he has a lot to offer Abians, drawing from his sterling performance as a local government chairman in 2008.

Earlier, the President of Nzuko Aro Lagos branch, Mazi Eugene Onoh, had introduced Jonas, extolling his virtues as a local government chair who distinguished himself in the service of the council.

Thus, he invited Jonas to address Umu Aro present at the meeting.

And going back in time, Jonas reeled out his performance in office, which he proudly presented as basis for the electorate to trust him with the governorship mandate of Abia State.

Indeed, his achievements cut across agriculture, education, healthcare, power, social amenities/infrastructure and security sectors.

He specifically listed the new High Court building in Arochukwu; renovated Customary Court building in Arochukwu; and the Judges’ residence also in Arochukwu.

Others are: Classroom blocks at Abam High School, Ozu-Abam; reclaimed classroom block and two new bocks at Amuvi Primary School, Arochukwu; completion and equipping of Idima Abam Health Centre; free medical outreach services; Fish pond at Nde Okorieukwu, Eziafor Abam, and another in Arochukwu; construction of 40 open stores and 20 lock-up stores at Ututu Market; Fully reticulated water schemes in Ujari village and Baraki; Achara Ihechiowa Solar-powered street lights; power transformer at Atani Aro; Ochendo Youth Centre at Umuchiakuma with internet facilities and viewing centres; Abattoir at Obinkita, Arochukwu; entrance to the new market at Umuchiakuma, among several others.

The governorship hopeful said: “Given the opportunity in 2023 to serve Abia State as its governor, my administration shall be in tandem with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), particularly its 17-point sustainable development goals, which will address the basic needs Abians in the areas of poverty eradication, good health and wellbeing of the people; quality education gender equality; clean water and sanitation; industry, innovation and infrastructure; clean and affordable energy; peace, justice and strong institutions, among others.”

On the economy, Jonas said: “My vision is to transform Abia into a robust and enviable economy with fast-growing industrial base capable of providing not only the basic needs of the people, but also providing jobs for the teeming populace.”

He pledged to harness the natural minerals replete in Abia State to develop its industrial base, while at the same time providing jobs for its youth population.

Jonas decried the dilemma of workers in Abia State, especially those that are being owed several months of salaries, saying his administration will turn the situation around for the good of the workers.

He did not lose sight of security, unarguably the most worrisome situation in Nigeria today.

He said: “My administration will be an all-inclusive government, where traditional leaders, youth leaders, and all grass-root stakeholders will be engaged for effective participation in my office to institutionalize a vibrant and striving security network, for a prosperous community policing system, which will address not only security concerns but general needs of the people…”

Done with his presentation, Jonas got an elderly blessing, when one of the patrons of Nzuko Aro present, Mazi Chima Ume, prayed God to grant his heart’s desire.