What I will do if war breaks out in Nigeria – Obi

By Peter
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has vowed not to abandon Nigeria if war breaks out in the country.

Obi said he prefers to die in Nigeria if war should break out than to be a free man in another country.

He made this known during a virtual interactive session with more than 1,000 members of his foremost support group, the Peter Obi Support Network.

The former Anambra State governor said he deliberately avoided obtaining resident permit and citizenship rights from other countries because he believes in Nigeria.

According to Obi: “When I left the UK after residing there for over 10 years, I returned everything that belonged to them.

“I have a singular focus on Nigeria, and I do not think I need the citizenship or residence rights of any other country when I haven’t finished exploiting my nature-given rights and privileges as a Nigerian.

“If I am out of Nigeria today and there is a war in Nigeria, I will find a way to return to Nigeria because I will rather die in my country, Nigeria, than live free in another man’s country.”

The LP candidate called on Nigerians in the diaspora to contribute to the country’s development.

 

 

