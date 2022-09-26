ABC: Damisa Ascribed Corporation’s achievements to on-the-job training of personnel’s

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Managing Director, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation Limited (ABC), managers of Aso Radio and Television, Daisa Ibrahim Lawal has ascribed on-the-hand training of the Corporation’s personnel as well as upgrading of service to DSTV on channel 392 as a toll to reposition the organisation on the right part.

Playing host to members of the FCT Minister’s Press Corps who paid him a courtesy visit over the weekend on Katampe Hills, Abuja, the MD said the Corporation were targeting to raise N1 billion capital to drive reforms and run the corporation effectively as a commercial enterprise.

In the words of the MD: “When we came into office in 2017, we met abandoned equipment’s that depreciated due to technological advancement. We want to commercialise this place to run as an enterprose. Thank God we have put in place an organisation we can all be proud of.

“One Billion Naira capitalisation is our dream. For us to fully commercialize, we must be seen and heard at all times”, he stressed.

Damisa who revealed plans by ABC to change its model of covering Abuja, noted that the he was able to record the achievements so far through perseverance and strategic thinking, which has informed the leap forward even with the hard economic challenges.

The ABC Boss disclosed that he was coming out with programmes such as Abuja File, City Managers and Abuja Master Plan to focus on showcasing these achievements and reporting Abuja much more effectively.

“Abuja is practically a construction site. There are projects everywhere; not only in the City Centre, but also in the satellite towns”.

Damisa stressed that land was Abuja’s significant and God-given resource which required special focus to educate investors coming into the Territory to be aware of how to go about land acquisition and usage, so as to help them avoid getting into challenges.

On job professionalism, the MD tasked the media on ethics of the profession, regretting the havoc wrecked by interlopers through citizens journalism, where verification, as a critical tool in the profession, is usually locked out.

Describing the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello as a quiet achiever who did not like showmanship, but has turned the Territory into a construction site, Damisa therefore thanked Malam Bello, Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola and the Press for their continued support.

Earlier, Chairman of the Press Corps, Hudu Yakubu , noted that the Aso Radio and Television have experienced tremendous transformation, following the unparalleled commitment which the management team of the corporation have shown.

Yakubu therefore, commended the mentorship which the Managing Director has provided over the years to the younger people in the profession.

