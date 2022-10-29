Champion Newspapers Limited
A-Z Petroleum Products limited press conference on relaunch by Chicason Group held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r  ...Deputy Group Managing Director. A-Z brands   Mr Dikanna Okafor; Group Managing Director · Chicason Group; Chux Adike ; Chairman and founder of Chicason Group of companies. Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor  (OON. OFR); Director Chicason Group;   Sani Daura-Ahmed  and Professor Emeritus (Dame) Uche Azikiwe, during the relaunching of  A-Z  Petroleum  Products limited   in Lagos on 27/10/2022... PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Chairman and founder of Chicason Group of companies. Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor (OON. OFR); Group Managing Director • Chicason Group; Chux Adike ; Executive Advisor (Manufacturing Expansion Projects), Chicason Group. Engr. Linus O. Ilozue. , Group Head Human Resources at Chicason Group Nayo Ugoh and Professor Emeritus (Dame) Uche Azikiwe, during the relaunching of A-Z Petroleum Products limited in Lagos on 27/10/2022 …PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

L-r…Deputy Group Managing Director A-Z brands   Mr Dikanna Okafor; Group Managing Director · Chicason Group; Chux Adike ; Chairman and founder of Chicason Group of companies. Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor  (OON. OFR).

3rd left Chairman and founder of Chicason Group of companies. Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor  (OON. OFR) and  others at  the unveiling of  A-Z  Petroleum  Products limited  .

Cross Section of the distributors , during the relaunching of  A-Z  Petroleum  Products limited   in Lagos on 27/10/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

