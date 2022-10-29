Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigerian Society of Engineers Victoria Island October General Meeting

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Technical Secretary  Nigerian Society of  Engineers Victoria Island  Engr Babatunji Adegoke;  guest Lecturer  Managing Director/CEO of Wurvicat International Limited; Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi  ; received her award from  Engr .Dr Uche Obiajulu FNSE ; Chairman The NSE VI branch Engr Emeka Benson Ibeh; during the October General Meeting with theme ;The role of engineering in Politics ; organised by Nigerian Society of  Engineers Victoria Island  Branch held in Lagos  on 27./10/2022.
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Managing Director/CEO of Wurvicat International Limited; Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi; received her award with Chairman of The NSE VI branch Engr Emeka Benson Ibeh.

L-r… Engr. Dr. Uche Obiajulu FNSE; Technical Secretary  Nigerian Society of  Engineers Victoria Island  Engr Babatunji Adegoke; guest Lecturer  Managing Director/CEO of Wurvicat International Limited;  Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi and  Chairman The NSE VI branch Engr Emeka Benson Ibeh; Engr Steve Obiago.

Nigerian Society of Engineers Victoria Island Chairman Engr Emeka Benson Ibeh; ( middle) cutting the cake with October Celebrant, during the October General Meeting with the theme ; The role of engineering in Politics; organised by Nigerian Society of Engineers Victoria Island Branch held in Lagos on 27./10/2022….PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8180 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

A-Z Petroleum Products limited press conference on…

APWEN Chairman Lagos Chapter Engr Monsurah Abimbola Alagbe…

APWEN Lagos voluntary blood donation program in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 28, 2022

1 of 229