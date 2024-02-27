9mobile, Kantar Discuss Building Impactful Brands for the Future

9mobile, Nigeria’s innovative telecommunication company joined Kantar, a global leader in data, insights, and consulting, for an enlightening session to understand consumer concerns, trends, and opportunities to grow impactful brands for the future.

The session featured a distinguished panel of speakers, including Saidat Lawal-Mohammed, Director of Marketing and Communications at 9mobile, and other notable industry leaders such as Feyi Olubudon, Author & Marketing Specialist, Open Squares; Kemi Longe, Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons and Probal Bhattacharya, CMO, TGI Group. Together, they shared valuable perspectives on navigating the challenges and opportunities facing brands in an ever-evolving landscape.

According to Lawal-Mohammed, in an era of rapid technological advancement where data and analytics are critical, brands need to generate forward-thinking strategies and innovative approaches for brand development. Organizations must continuously adapt and innovate to stay relevant and meet consumers’ evolving needs to drive future brand success.

While emphasizing the importance of the theme, Lawal-Mohammed stated: “9mobile as a forward-thinking telecommunications company, understands the importance of staying ahead of the curve and continuously evolving to meet the needs of our customers. We are committed to innovation and customer-centricity and the idea of retention and loyalty is key to us which is another way to engage the market in the telecommunication industry. We offer our customers incentives to ensure we retain them,”

“This panel session has provided an excellent platform for sharing knowledge and exchanging ideas with others. Thanks to Kantar for the opportunity to provide actionable insights and thought leadership to help brands navigate the complexities of the modern marketplace. It is an honor to participate in such insightful discussions with esteemed industry leaders.” She added.

Frederick Ubanmhen, Director of Qualitative, Kantar, Nigeria, who moderated the panel discussion, skilfully guided the conversation, ensuring a deep dive into key topics such as consumer behavior, market dynamics, brand positioning, and innovation strategies.

Ubanmehn stated, “We are committed to providing actionable insights that navigate the complexities of today’s rapidly changing marketplace.”

Adeola Kayode, Head of Brands and Creative Services, 9mobile, reiterated that “9mobile is committed to providing innovative solutions and exceptional experiences to its customers. With a focus on digital transformation and customer-centricity, our brand continues to redefine the telecommunications landscape, empowering individuals, and businesses to connect and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world”.